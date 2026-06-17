Daveigh Chase, ‘The Ring’ and ‘Lilo and Stitch’ star, dies at 35

By Patrick Ryan USA TODAY

Daveigh Chase, the young actress best known for “The Ring” and “Lilo & Stitch,” has reportedly died. She was 35.

According to TMZ, Chase died Tuesday from meningitis and an infection in her blood, her boyfriend Roy Hernandez told the outlet. TMZ reports she was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month for malnutrition.

USA Today has reached out to Chase’s representative for comment.

Chase had her big-screen breakthrough at age 10 costarring as Jake Gyllenhaal’s younger sister, Samantha, in the 2001 psychological thriller “Donnie Darko.” She continued to find success as a voice actress: playing the young heroine Chihiro in the English-language dub of Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away,” and the misfit Lilo in Disney’s 2002 animated hit “Lilo & Stitch.”

That same year, she terrified horror fans as the long-haired, rubber-jointed Samara in “The Ring,” who iconically crawls out of a television set in order to claim her victims. Her bone-chilling performance earned her the MTV Movie Award for best villain, beating out the likes of Daniel Day-Lewis, Mike Myers, Willem Dafoe and Colin Farrell in her category.

“I just wanted to say … everyone will suffer!” Chase playfully whispered into the microphone onstage, laughing and mimicking her character as she accepted the award.

Chase was born in Las Vegas and raised in Albany, Oregon. According to Interview Magazine, she fell into acting at 8 years old, after her ⁠mother crashed her car in Los Angeles during a family road trip. Doctors told her ⁠mom that she couldn’t drive for six months and the family was stuck in L.A., where Chase began going out on auditions.

Aside from her film work, Chase was a TV fixture throughout the early 2000s, with ⁠guest spots in “ER,” “The Practice,” “Touched by an Angel” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Her most prominent television role was in HBO’s “Big Love” as Rhonda Volmer, an intended teenage bride raised ⁠in a Mormon polygamist sect.

Chase made her last film appearance in the 2016 thriller “American Romance” with John Savage. She mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the last decade, having amassed roughly 50 credits across ⁠movies and TV over nearly two decades.

“I just want to make something that I love and people will respect,” Chase told Interview Magazine in 2009. “I want to do things that will change someone’s life, not something they’ll forget about tomorrow.”