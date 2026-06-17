FEMA approves federal funding for response to Upriver fire

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay for 75% of the costs accrued from responding to the Upriver fire that sparked Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Bob Ferguson said Wednesday the agency had approved his request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant, which the governor said would give the state “access to federal funding for extraordinary costs in fighting this fire.”

On Wednesday, the governor added that the federal assistance would “ensure responders have the resources to fight the Upriver fire” burning near Spokane Valley. According to FEMA, the grant is available at times when a “threat of major disaster” exists. The application is decided on an expedited timeline, with a decision often issued within hours.

Under the program, the federal government covers 75% of the eligible costs, while a state is responsible for the remaining costs associated with the fire. The federal funding can be used for field camps, tools, mobilization and demobilization activities and equipment.

The grant is intended to aid the response to fires to prevent them from growing into major disasters. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire had burned 230 acres, according to Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Homeowner repairs are not covered under the funding FEMA approved Tuesday evening.