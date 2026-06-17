Former ‘Top Gear’ host Jeremy Clarkson diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

Jeremy Clarkson, the British television host best known for BBC’s “Top Gear,” revealed this week that he is battling prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old personality unveiled his diagnosis in the two most recent episodes of his farm-keeping series “Clarkson’s Farm,” which streams on Prime Video. He detailed his condition to co-hosts Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland during a filmed discussion about the upcoming harvest at his Diddly Squat farm.

“I’ve got cancer,” he tells his co-stars, after informing them he will need to take some time away from his farm duties. “It’s aggressive but it’s really early.”

Clarkson also told Cooper and Ireland, who seemed visibly stunned about the health revelation, that he has known about his cancer diagnosis since May. The second part of the series’ two-part finale, released Wednesday, concludes with the “Clarkson’s Farm” crew recapping the ups and downs of their harvest year and with the show’s namesake back in a hospital bed. The season began with Clarkson discussing treatment he received for a coronary issue.

“Some of the treatment’s gone a bit awry … so I’m gonna be here for a little while,” he tells the camera crew.

He adds: “If this is all successful, I’ll see you for Season 6, and if it isn’t, I won’t. Take care everyone.”

Clarkson warned of the somber mood of the two episodes on Instagram, informing fans in a video post that they would be anything but “bucolic and charming, and cheerful.”

“They’re a difficult watch,” he says, “they’re really, really difficult.”

Before “Clarkson’s Farm” debuted in June 2021, Clarkson was best known for co-hosting BBC’s popular car show “Top Gear.” BBC fired the host after he was involved in a physical altercation with a producer. Clarkson went on to co-host “The Grand Tour” on Prime Video alongside Richard Hammond and James May, who departed “Top Gear” shortly after their co-host’s firing.