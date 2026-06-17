Identities of 8 crew members who died in B-52 crash are released

By Natalie Neysa Alund and James Powel USA TODAY

The identities of the eight crew members onboard a United States Air Force B-52 bomber that crashed near Edwards Air Force Base on June 15 have been released by the military.

“These Airmen were more than coworkers. They were friends, mentors, teammates and valued members of our Edwards and Air Force family,” Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing Commander, said in ​a statement released on Wednesday, June 17. “They were dedicated professionals, beloved family members and irreplaceable teammates.”

The aircraft, a long-haul B-52 Stratofortress, crashed after taking off on a test mission in support of a radar modernization program, the military base previously ⁠said.

Its crew consisted of both uniformed personnel and civilians, officials said.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, loved ones and fellow Airmen, Air ‌Force civilians and mission partners affected by this tragedy,” Tauer said.

Edwards ​Air Force Base crash victims

The U.S. Air Force identified the following victims of the June 15 plane crash:

Air Force Col. Gregory Watson, a 53-year-old weapon systems officer from Shreveport, La., who worked for Boeing

Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, a 40-year-old weapon systems officer, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Retired Lt. Col. ⁠Miles Middleton, 50, pilot, Boeing, Tehachapi, Calif.

Maj. Alexander Davis, 34, weapon systems officer, ‌419th Flight Test Squadron, Lancaster, Calif.

Maj. Robert Dee, ‌40, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Maj. Brad Hovey, 35, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Jeromy Smith, 32, flight test engineer, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Rosamond, Calif.

Christopher ⁠Rischar, 41, flight test engineer, JT4 contractor, Lancaster, Calif.

Loved ones remember B-52 crash victims

Former Air Force Officer and Flight Tester Michael Kelly said he worked “side by side” with Middleton for two years and asked the ‌nation to pray for his family.

“He was the ‌best of the best,” Kelly wrote in a post on social media the day after the crash. “He always had a quick wit and deep technical knowledge of the BUFF and flight test procedure.”

Kelly also shared a GoFundMe created to ⁠support Middleton’s wife and two children.

“The funds raised will help cover immediate expenses and bills, ​providing some relief as they adjust to ⁠this new ​reality,” Melissa Lynch, who started the fundraising page, wrote. “In addition to daily living costs, as a community we hope to raise funds for the children’s college, so they can look forward to a brighter future despite the heartbreak they are experiencing. Your support will help ease the financial burden and give ⁠Pam and her kids a sense of hope and security.”

Lauren Smith, the wife of Jeromy Smith, called her late husband a “leader” and a “hero” in an interview with KBAK.

“He died doing what he loved,” she said.

The couple has two children and celebrated their ⁠four-year wedding anniversary days before on June 11. “I hope that they look back one day and say their dad was a hero,” she said

What have officials said about the crash?

Col. James Hayes, a base deputy commander, told reporters at a news conference on the day of the crash that it was “deemed ⁠to be unsurvivable” and estimated that the investigation would ‌take six months.

“We lost eight great Americans,” Hayes said of the victims.

The crash ​was the first ‌to take place at the base since May 18, 1992, when a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2 Marquise crashed during landing, killing ​two crew members on board. Seven passengers also suffered serious injuries – according to military archives reviewed by USA TODAY.