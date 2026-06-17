Jack O’Dowd delivers walk-off single, Spokane Indians top Vancouver 5-4 in 10 | NWL baseball

For the second game in a row, there were a bunch of home runs hit at Avista Stadium. Unlike Tuesday’s 15-11 game, though, there were not a lot of baserunners to cash in.

The teams combined for four home runs, all solo, and seven of the 13 combined hits went for extra bases.

But the big blow was a single in the 10th inning.

Jack O’Dowd got a base hit through the right side of the infield with runners at second and third in the 10th, plating Tevin Tucker, and the Spokane Indians edged the Vancouver Canadians 5-4 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

The Indians (29-36) have won four in a row and six out of their last eight, while Vancouver (26-39) has lost five consecutive games.

“I think that we’re taking strides. We just keep showing up and getting better every day,” O’Dowd said. “It’s been exciting to see, and it’s great to see all the good at-bats.”

Tucker was the automatic runner to start the 10th, and Max Belyeu bunted him over to third. Roynier Hernandez drew a walk after an eight-pitch at-bat, then went to second on defensive indifference.

O’Dowd came up with one down and put the first pitch in play through the hole, and Tucker jogged home without a throw.

“I was just trying to be aggressive, you know,” O’Dowd said. “I knew that there was a base open, but I thought he’d try to attack me with some off speed there based on how he pitched (Hernandez). I had a good feel for how he was going to come at me, so I stuck to the plan.”

The Indians grabbed the lead in the first inning. With one down, Hernandez doubled and Ethan Hedges drew a walk. O’Dowd followed with an RBI double off the top of the wall in front of the scoreboard in right center.

Alan Espinal grounded out but Hedges scampered home on the play to make it 2-0.

“I think the ball is definitely starting to jump a little more, and I think that we’re just getting better too,” O’Dowd said. “I think it’s nice having the warmer weather, too.”

Vancouver got one back in the second on back-to-back doubles by Tucker Toman and Maddox Latta.

The C’s took the lead in the fourth on consecutive homers by Peyton Williams and Eric Snow, the first of the season for both players.

Indians first baseman Jacob Hinderleider (2-for-4, two RBIs) led off the fifth with a solo homer, his fifth of the season, to tie it 3-3.

“I was just trying to be on time for the fastball,” Hinderleider said. “I struggled with it the first at-bat, was just a little behind, and just wanted to be on time for it.”

With two down in the eighth, C’s leadoff hitter Sam Shaw lofted one high to the wall in right field. Belyeu leaped at the wall but the long fly just eluded him for a solo homer, Shaw’s third of the season, and a 4-3 lead.

The Indians tied it in the bottom of the ninth. With one down Kevin Fitzer walked and was replaced by pinch-runner Jacob Humphrey, who promptly stole second. Then with two down, Hinderleider singled through the left side to even it up.

“We’ve honestly just kept the same process,” Hinderleider said. “We know we’ve got what we need to be good, and we just keep working hard and come out here and play hard every night.”

Vancouver starter Johnny King, the Toronto Blue Jays’ No. 3 prospect, went five innings and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.