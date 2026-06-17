Olivia Wilde knew it was with over with Jason Sudeikis when he said this

Olivia Wilde has opened up about her high-profile split with Jason Sudeikis, revealing to fans the exact moment she knew their relationship was over.

During an appearance on “Call Her Daddy” on Wednesday, Wilde told host Alex Cooper that she and Sudeikis were driving home from her 36th birthday when she had the revelation.

“Jason and I had been having a rough time for a while,” she explained “We had a real bumpy ride.”

The actress-director then recalled asking whether the “Ted Lasso” star had gotten her a gift to celebrate the day, prompting a somewhat cold response.

“He said, ‘What would I get you, Olivia? I don’t know you,’ ” she recalled.

Wilde on Wednesday also acknowledged that Sudeikis “wasn’t wrong,” and she agreed that they “didn’t know each other anymore.”

Days later, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, so Wilde and Sudeikis were stuck living together during the lockdown with their children: son Otis, now 12, and daughter Daisy, now 9. She said while they tried to make things work, they eventually realized they were better off apart.

They quietly separated later in the fall after nearly a decade together.

Wilde also touched on her subsequent, two-year relationship with Harry Styles, a romance sparked while they worked on the set of her 2022 film, “Don’t Worry, Darling.” She said she believes the backlash was the result of the “parasocial relationship” that people have with the “Aperture” singer.

“Which is a burden that is very weighty, and not something I envy, and he carries it with grace,” she added. “I think that is an enormous responsibility that all those stars have to carry.”