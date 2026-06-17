Rex Huppke: Trump’s Iran ‘peace deal’ isn’t a deal. It’s surrender

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Rex Huppke USA TODAY

Way back on March 6, not long after President Donald Trump hurled America into the dumbest war imaginable, our Nobel-Peace-Prize-deficient leader declared on social media: “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

That was about the same time he said America’s “excursion” into Iran would take “four to five weeks” and “won’t be difficult.”

More than 14 weeks, thousands of lost lives and billions upon billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars later, it appears America is the one surrendering.

The Trump administration is, of course, spinning an “agreement” with Iran as a peace deal, something it clearly is not. At the moment, the language of the agreement slated to be officially signed later this week hasn’t been released, which is dodgy in and of itself.

If this were anything approaching Trump’s previous claim of “unconditional surrender,” do you think Trump and his ego would be able to keep quiet about the details?

What it sounds like, based on current reporting, is that Trump started a war with Iran, rattled the global economy, caused still-high U.S. gas prices to skyrocket and is now agreeing to stop the war as long as Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. That would be the same Strait of Hormuz that was open and just fine prior to Trump’s war.

So, basically, we’re back to square one, only now Iran is in a more powerful geopolitical position because everyone knows it can repel the United States by choking off part of the world’s oil supply.

The soon-to-be-signed agreement sets the stage for further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, kicking the can down the road on the issue Trump leveraged to start the war alongside Israel in the first place.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, claimed the negotiations on nuclear issues won’t start until Iran receives billions of dollars in frozen assets from the United States. Vice President JD Vance denied that on Monday, so clearly everybody’s totally on the same page.

Torbjorn Soltvedt, principal Middle East analyst at the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, told CNBC: “The threat of renewed conflict will remain in the coming months. Pushing the most difficult issues into later negotiations prolongs uncertainty and leaves the underlying confrontation unresolved.”

There has been no point in this unnecessary, unwanted and unwise war when it seemed Trump, the man who launched the “excursion,” was in control. He has repeatedly claimed a peace deal is nigh only to resume attacks. He has repeatedly claimed the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz, yet few ships have managed to pass. He has said Iran is destroyed militarily, yet its military has continued to strike Israel and other countries in the region.

Last June, Trump said Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been obliterated, yet here we are, touting an agreement that may lead to a ceasefire that may lead to nuclear negotiations that may lead to peace maybe.

Thirteen U.S. service members have lost their lives in this war. It has cost the country billions of dollars and drained our supply of missiles, all while slamming Americans with high gas prices.

Things can always change, but it sounds right now like all the war did was embolden Iran, give its hard-line leaders access to loads of cash and reset nuclear negotiations that had already happened successfully under the Obama administration.

That’s not a victory for us. Trump can call it the best, most amazing peace deal in history. But it’s not really a deal. And it looks for all the world like we’re surrendering to get out of a war we never should’ve started in the first place.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Bluesky at @rexhuppke.bsky.social and on Facebook at facebook.com/RexIsAJerk.