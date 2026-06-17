Season’s first tropical storm could dump more than a foot of rain on the South

By Ben Noll, Sarah Kaplan and Brady Dennis washington post

A wide swath of the Southeast braced for dangerous floods as the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season bore down on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, raising risks of heavy rains from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

Tropical Storm Arthur is currently moving along the Texas coast and is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening near the Texas-Louisiana border, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm features sustained winds of 45 mph and moisture levels that could set local records.

The storm’s arrival onshore is expected to bring two to four feet of storm surge from Port Bolivar, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, which could be worsened by the Wednesday evening high tide. Large waves and dangerous rip currents will pose risks along the northwestern Gulf Coast for the next few days.

But Arthur’s worst impacts may come from the extreme moisture it is poised to dump across the region, which is already drenched from several days of downpours.

The storm is forecast to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with localized amounts of up to 20 inches possible.

“Heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding remain the primary hazard with this system,” the Hurricane Center said in a Wednesday update.

From Wednesday night through Thursday, areas of prolific rainfall are forecast to lurch across southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Then from later Thursday through Friday, the system will bring deluges to Georgia and South Carolina before moving offshore.

In a video live stream, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan emphasized that lingering heavy rainfall in the storm’s wake could prolong the flash flood threat through the weekend.

“Everybody in this area needs to make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts,” he said.

Some places in the path of the heaviest downpours, as well as strong to severe thunderstorms, include:

Houston, Galveston and Port Arthur in Texas.

Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana.

Hattiesburg and Gulfport in Mississippi.

Mobile, Montgomery and Birmingham in Alabama.

Atlanta, Macon and Augusta in Georgia.

Pensacola in Florida.

Columbia, Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Arthur’s swirling remnants could also spin up an isolated tornado or two in southeast Louisiana or southern Mississippi. A marginal tornado risk exists for New Orleans, Gulfport and Biloxi.

Deadly rainfall bombards southeast

Early impacts of the storm began to mount this week even before it became a named tropical storm on Wednesday.

Videos showed flash floods deluging communities from Texas to Mississippi, with some areas seeing up to 9 inches of rain.

At least one person was killed near San Antonio when fast-moving waters swept her car off the road.

Bandera County Sheriff Josh Teitge told local television station KSAT that the driver called his office early Monday morning to say she was trapped inside her vehicle as it was being carried away. Then the call became disconnected.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said search crews couldn’t find the car until the floodwater receded. Eventually the victim, 53-year-old Joelle Taylor, was discovered in a remote creek behind a subdivision.

In Montgomery County, Texas, about 40 miles north of Houston, the sheriff’s office said late Tuesday that it was investigating the drowning of a 15-year-old boy in a flooded retention pond.

The boy had been playing with other teenagers near a construction roadway when he entered the pond and was quickly submerged by the water, the department said on Facebook.

“This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the dangers associated with floodwaters, particularly following periods of heavy rainfall,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Even areas that appear shallow or calm can present serious and life-threatening hazards.”

The storm is not expected to affect World Cup matches at Houston’s NRG Stadium, which has a retractable roof, but the weather prompted officials to close the city’s outdoor fan festival for parts of Monday and Tuesday.

Hundreds of miles away, in Picayune, Mississippi, more than 6 inches of rain fell in just a few hours Tuesday, overwhelming drainage systems, stranding drivers and leaving Interstate 59 underwater.

“We went through Katrina, but I’m telling you … we didn’t have the water like we had today,” Mayor Jim Luke told a local television station.

Similarities to other deadly storms





This slow-moving, waterlogged system has some similarities to the deadly tropical rainmakers that flooded Texas and North Carolina nearly a year ago. The first, Tropical Storm Barry, was a weak system that hit southeastern Mexico before bringing deadly flooding to the Texas Hill Country last July. Then, Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in South Carolina before dumping a foot of rain in central North Carolina.

An El Niño event like the one that was declared this month typically alters wind patterns in the Atlantic, making it more difficult for thunderstorms to organize into hurricanes.

But tropical storms like Barry and Chantal showed that it doesn’t take a big, powerful hurricane to have a big, powerful impact. Experts say the most dangerous part of a storm is not high winds or storm surge, but rain. It takes just six inches of moving water to knock an adult off their feet. A foot of rushing water can lift most cars and carry them away.

Since 2013, the majority of tropical storm fatalities have been attributed to freshwater flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

This threat is compounded by rising global temperatures, caused mostly by burning fossil fuels. It is a basic fact of physics that warmer air can hold more moisture, allowing any given storm to drop even more rain.

The amount of water vapor pulsing across Earth’s skies set a record in 2024. Now, with growing potential for the strongest El Niño on record and new temperature records in 2027, atmospheric moisture levels are on the rise once more.

In flood-battered communities along the Gulf Coast, Arthur’s approach put many residents on edge.

“We haven’t even recuperated from last time,” said Sylvia Orso, who lives with her husband in the small town of Satsuma, Alabama, north of Mobile. Her home was among several on her street that flooded last month after torrential rains hit the area – the first time water had found its way inside their home in the 23 years they have lived there.

“If it rains like it did, I’m scared it’s going to come right back up into the house,” Orso said Wednesday. “I’m nervous. I’m very nervous.”

Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report.

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Weather alerts for potential tropical cyclone