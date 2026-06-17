This day in history: Nordstrom announced expansion in downtown Spokane. Dozens arrived at air field for 2 week flight training

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Nordstrom Inc. announced plans to expand into the fourth floor of its downtown Spokane store, expanding its sales area to 65,000 square feet.

The store opened in May 1974 and “received excellent support from Inland Empire shoppers during its two years in downtown Spokane,” said a company spokesman.

The decision to expand was based on “strong patronage, coupled with a firm belief in the continued growth of the Spokane downtown core,” said the company.

The store was one of the anchors of the original River Park Square.

From 1926: A total of 20 officers and 85 enlisted men converged on Spokane’s Parkwater air field for the second annual encampment of the 116th Observation Squadron.

“A few of the officers were up in planes learning flying formations,” said The Spokesman-Review. “But most of the men were kept on the ground, getting the camp ready for the remainder of the two weeks of active work.”

This was no holiday camp. The men would be up at 5:30 a.m. for a half-hour of calisthenics before breakfast. Inspection would take place at 6:45 a.m.

The officers would practice flying formations in the morning, while the enlisted men did technical work.

Maj. John Fancher was the commander of the encampment, and (James) Buell Felts received notification the day before that he had passed his examination for second lieutenant.

Both names are familiar today. Spokane’s Felts Field is located at the north end of North Fancher Road.