Tropical Storm Arthur prompts alerts; could drop 20 inches of rain

By Doyle Rice USA TODAY

Hurricane forecasters are tracking Tropical Storm Arthur, which continues to dump heavy rain across the Gulf Coast and Southeast on Wednesday, June 17, as tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect in parts of the region.

The dangerous weather system has also prompted flood watches for tens of millions of people ​across the South, according to the National Weather Service. “Heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding will be the primary hazards with this system,” the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 2 p.m. ET, the center of the ⁠storm had moved inland, about 55 miles from Port O’Connor, Texas, and was moving northeast at 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds were ‌measured at 45 mph. “On the forecast track, Arthur should move ​farther inland over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana through tonight,” the hurricane center said.

Most of the Gulf Coast will continue to see drenching rain in the coming days. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center warned of a moderate risk (threat level 3 of 4) of excessive ⁠rainfall for parts of the area, including cities such as New Orleans ‌and Mobile, Alabama. That “could lead to ‌significant life-threatening flooding over the next few days,” said WPLG-TV hurricane specialist Michael Lowry in an e-mail to USA TODAY.

Where is Arthur going next?

Although the center of ⁠the storm is forecast to dissipate by Thursday morning, its remnants are expected to continue tracking farther eastward through the Southeast from Thursday to Friday morning, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center said. ‌The system’s impacts will be felt for ‌the next few days in the form of ongoing heavy, flooding rain.

The system is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher totals ⁠near 20 inches, according to the hurricane center.

“Flash flooding and urban flooding are ​likely through Thursday [June 18] across southern ⁠Louisiana, southern ​Mississippi, southern Alabama, southwestern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, with possible flooding near the Upper Texas coast,” the hurricane center said in an online forecast.

“Ongoing heavy rainfall could prolong the flood threat into the weekend.”

Other impacts: Wind, storm surge, rip currents and tornadoes

Although the ⁠main threat will be heavy rain and subsequent flooding, in a morning update on June 17, the hurricane center said there will be other impacts from the storm, including wind, storm surge, rip currents and tornadoes:

Wind: Tropical storm ⁠conditions – meaning winds of at least 39 mph – are possible along the coast.

Storm surge: Ocean water inundation of up to 4 feet is possible along portions of the Gulf Coast, from Port Bolivar, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Surf/rip currents: Swells generated by the system are likely to ⁠cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions ‌along the northwestern Gulf Coast.

Tornadoes: A couple of tornadoes are possible through Thursday ​June 18 from ‌the upper Texas coast into southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle.