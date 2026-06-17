Trump-endorsed pastor suspends Oklahoma House campaign after texting scandal

By Amy B Wang washington post

Jackson Lahmeyer, an Oklahoma Republican congressional candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump, has suspended his campaign one day after advancing to a runoff, saying he did not want to be a “distraction” amid questions about the nature of his relationship with a former staffer.

Lahmeyer, a megachurch pastor who is married with five children, has been mired in scandal since the Daily Mail published text messages, days before the primary, between him and a woman who formerly served as his campaign fundraiser that suggested an inappropriate relationship.

In a statement Monday, Lahmeyer admitted to “crossing a boundary line through text messaging” with his former staffer but otherwise dismissed what he called a “distorted story from a British Tabloid.”

In Tuesday’s Republican primary, Lahmeyer received 26 percent of the vote, coming in second to Oklahoma state Rep. Mark Tedford, who got 32 percent. The two were set to advance to a runoff when Lahmeyer abruptly announced he was leaving the race.

“After prayerful consideration with my wife, Kendra, and my team over the last twenty four hours, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for Congress,” Lahmeyer said in a statement Wednesday.

“I do not want to be a distraction to my family, my church, and the great people of Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, who deserve a strong conservative voice representing them in Washington,” he added.

Last month, President Donald Trump endorsed Lahmeyer from a crowded field of nearly a dozen candidates hoping to succeed Rep. Kevin Hern (R), who is running for Senate. At the time, the president described Lahmeyer - who founded Pastors for Trump - as “a very successful Pastor, Businessman, and Civic Leader” who had his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump said then.

On Wednesday, the president appeared to rescind that endorsement, posting that, though he appreciated Lahmeyer’s “hard work under difficult circumstances,” he would now be supporting Telford instead.

“Mark is Pro Trump and MAGA all the way! … HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote.