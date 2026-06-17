Woman struck, killed by driver in north Spokane identified

A woman who was hit and killed by a driver last week in north Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 40-year-old Rachelle Davis.

Davis was in the road with her dogs around 1 a.m. June 10 when the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Kaylee M. Peters, 40, struck her with her black Toyota Camry, according to court documents.

Peters was facing one count of vehicular homicide after deputies suspected she was under the influence of drugs when she killed Davis. However, the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges at this time as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate, said Julie Humphreys, spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office.

Peters made her first appearance June 10 in Spokane County Superior Court, where her bond was set at $150,000. She was scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday, but was released from jail because of the prosecutor’s office not filing charges.

Davis died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center less than an hour after the crash, according to court records.

The medical examiner’s office said Davis died of blunt-force injuries and ruled the death an accident.

One witness driving near the intersection told deputies Peters was driving east on West Price Avenue toward Division Street at 20 to 30 mph. He said he didn’t see Davis, who had two dogs with her, in the road until right before Peters hit her, according to court documents.

Davis appeared to be dragged under the car, and the dogs ran away, the witness reported. He said Peters pulled over and parked in a nearby parking lot, and he also pulled over to help. He said Peters was “shaken up” and called 911.

Peters told him she didn’t see the pedestrian, the witness reported.

The witness told deputies Davis was unconscious in the road and her breathing was labored. He and Peters did not treat Davis, and medics soon arrived.

Davis’ husband told law enforcement his wife left their home, which is near the crash scene, to take their two dogs on a walk and he went to bed. After a while, the dogs returned home without Davis. He said he started calling his wife’s cellphone several times until an officer answered and told him what happened.

A deputy noted Peters was acting “frantic,” according to court records. Peters started handing the deputy Davis’ items, like a shoe, ID card and cellphone, which Peters said came off Davis during the crash.

Peters told a deputy she left her home to go to a friend’s house. She denied consuming drugs or alcohol.

She was driving on Price Avenue approaching Division Street at 20 to 25 mph when she hit what she initially thought was an item, like a tire, in the road, according to court records.

A preliminary breath test for Peters displayed a zero blood alcohol concentration, but Peters failed parts of the field sobriety test. A hospital nurse drew blood from Peters for later drug testing.

Inside the Toyota, deputies saw a butane torch in Peters’ purse that deputies said is commonly used for smoking illegal substances.