10 under $10 for the week of June 19-21

1 Pride Exhibition – This exhibition highlights artists from Spokane’s LGBTQ+ community and showcases a wide range of creative voices and mediums. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. Admission: Free.

2 Vintage Market Days – Featuring 100 carefully curated vendors offering handmade goods, boutique clothing, and artisan creations. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4065 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

3 Blue Door Theater Game Night – A fast-paced improv comedy show where Blue Door improvisers take audience suggestions and play various improv games. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9.

4 Line Dance – A class designed for all ages and levels of ability. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Juneteenth Park Celebration – An inclusive celebration featuring vendors, food, entertainment and community resources available to people of all ages. 12-4 p.m. Friday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

6 Siemers Farm Strawberry Festival – Enjoy fresh strawberries and U-Pick opportunities. The event includes food vendors, tractor rides, beverages and live performances. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Siemers Farm, 11125 E. Day Mount Spokane Rd, Mead. Admission: Free.

7 FIFA Fan Zone Watch Party – A World Cup watch party under the Gesa Pavilion featuring food trucks, a beer garden, music, family activities and giveaways. 11 a.m. Friday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

8 Taste of Asia Night Market and Filipino American Friendship Festival – Enjoy international foods, cultural performances, music, interactive activities, and local vendors. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

9 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant board games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

10 Father’s Day Weekend Salsa Social – Honor and celebrate dads everywhere with this salsa/bachata social event. 7 p.m. Friday-1 a.m. Saturday. Satori Dance, 1104 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: $5