The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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10 under $10 for the week of June 19-21

Several hundred soccer fans watch and cheer for the Egyptian national soccer team at Gonzaga University’s Luger Field on June 10. The FIFA Fan Zone Watch Party takes place 11 a.m. Friday at Riverfront Park. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Celia Connor celiac@spokesman.com

1 Pride Exhibition – This exhibition highlights artists from Spokane’s LGBTQ+ community and showcases a wide range of creative voices and mediums. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. Admission: Free.

2 Vintage Market Days – Featuring 100 carefully curated vendors offering handmade goods, boutique clothing, and artisan creations. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4065 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

3 Blue Door Theater Game Night – A fast-paced improv comedy show where Blue Door improvisers take audience suggestions and play various improv games. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9.

4 Line Dance – A class designed for all ages and levels of ability. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Juneteenth Park Celebration – An inclusive celebration featuring vendors, food, entertainment and community resources available to people of all ages. 12-4 p.m. Friday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

6 Siemers Farm Strawberry Festival – Enjoy fresh strawberries and U-Pick opportunities. The event includes food vendors, tractor rides, beverages and live performances. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Siemers Farm, 11125 E. Day Mount Spokane Rd, Mead. Admission: Free.

7 FIFA Fan Zone Watch Party – A World Cup watch party under the Gesa Pavilion featuring food trucks, a beer garden, music, family activities and giveaways. 11 a.m. Friday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

8 Taste of Asia Night Market and Filipino American Friendship Festival – Enjoy international foods, cultural performances, music, interactive activities, and local vendors. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

9 Lilac City Vendor Fair Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant board games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

10 Father’s Day Weekend Salsa Social – Honor and celebrate dads everywhere with this salsa/bachata social event. 7 p.m. Friday-1 a.m. Saturday. Satori Dance, 1104 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: $5