Comedian Carlos Mencia arrested on 12 counts of tax evasion

By Liza Esquibias USA TODAY

Comedian Carlos Mencia has been hit with criminal charges for alleged tax evasion.

Mencia, 58, has been charged with 12 felony counts for failure to file tax returns, six of which ​relate to his personal taxes and six relating to his corporate taxes, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Thursday, June ⁠18, during a press conference.

Hochman said the former “Mind of Mencia” host did not ‌report $8.7 million in income between 2019 ​and 2024, $3.3 million of which was personal and $5.4 million that came from his production company NedLos Entertainment. This translates to more than $300,000 in unpaid state tax, according to Hochman.

The ⁠California Franchise Tax Board sent Mencia 78 notices ‌about his failure to ‌file his returns over six years, but he allegedly did not respond at any point, Hochmain ⁠said. As a result, Mencia is on the California Franchise Tax Board’s list of top 500 tax delinquencies ‌in both the personal ‌and corporate income categories.

If convicted, Mencia could face nearly 12 years in prison and be ordered to repay the unpaid ⁠taxes, along with interest that nearly doubles the ​amount owed.

Mencia was arrested at around 7:05 a.m. at his home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 18. As of the time of the ⁠press conference, he remained in custody and was given a $250,000 bail. His arraignment has been set for Monday, June 22.

Hochman, who ⁠revealed this is the first case the newly established Business Tax Fraud Unit has taken on, said the charges do not include “whatever federal tax obligations he may ⁠have also not complied with.” ‌He added that his office has “not ​heard one ‌way or the other” from the IRS about any potential ​federal action.