Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live driver looks back to childhood in ride to bring classic toys to life at Numerica Arena

Andrew Ritter drives Rhinomite, a brand new rhinoceros-themed truck (horns and all) that he helped debut in January. (Courtesy of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The sound of a roaring engine hums from a young child’s mouth, oversize wheels screech along the living room floor before a bright, colorful design races through the air while imagination paints a much larger picture – one of massive monster trucks hurtling through a packed arena.

Like many, this was Anthony Ritter’s childhood. The Tremonton, Utah, native attended his first monster truck rally around age 5, and he was immediately hooked by the spectacle of deafening engines and vehicles of titanic proportions.

“I always loved hot rods, motorcycles, everything with an engine,” Ritter said.

Children going through a monster truck “phase,” one consisting of nonstop highlight reels and begging for a new set of toy vehicles destined for backyard tracks, isn’t an uncommon occurrence. Ritter’s passion, on the other hand, never faded.

Every year, when the local fairgrounds would hold a monster truck show, Ritter would trade free labor for, quite literally, learning the nuts and bolts of the colossal hot rods. He became a full-time mechanic before working his way up to crew chief and, now, a driver.

Ritter believes that his humble beginnings and experience as a mechanic have led him to be a better driver, one that understands the inner mechanisms of the machine.

“Starting as a mechanic working on them makes you a better driver because you know how it’s going to react to certain things,” Ritter said.

One of the primary challenges comes from visibility, or the lack thereof. While in the driver’s seat, there isn’t much room to move around, and the windshield is small in comparison to the size and height of the truck, resulting in an instinct-fueled guessing game.

“A lot of what you do while driving is more based off of feeling the truck rather than seeing,” Ritter said. “You can see out ahead of you a ways, but once you get close to an obstacle you’ve got to feel the car … it’s just a totally different feeling than, say, driving a normal car.”

Ritter’s team joined Hot Wheels Live in 2021. He worked as crew chief before becoming a driver in 2023, successfully fulfilling his lifelong dream of wrangling multiton machinery and traveling the country while doing so. He currently drives Rhinomite, a brand new rhinoceros themed truck (horns and all) that he helped debut in January. At the helm of Rhinomite, Ritter controls an oversized automobile dance of wheelies, donuts and long-jumps with as much perfection and flair as possible in order to impress the judges.

“I’ve always loved them since I was a kid, I always dreamt of doing it,” Ritter said. “Getting in there, when you’re flying through the air and you get those butterflies in your stomach … you’re having a blast inside the truck, it’s just a good time all around.”

Much of what Ritter finds so special about Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in comparison to other monster truck shows is the same reason he implores fans to attend. The very same toys he grew up getting lost in imagination with, pretending he was behind the driver’s seat of a mid-air monster truck, are now in life size form while he channels the adrenaline he once only envisioned.

“Taking those toys and trucks that you’d play with at home, in your living room, and bringing them to life into full size trucks,” Ritter said. “Seeing the scale of a full size truck in comparison to that toy you played with at home.”