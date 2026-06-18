How the massive ‘GTA 6’ release just forced an entire company to shut down for 1 day

By Jeff Smith USA TODAY

The highly anticipated November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is already making waves as a day that could go down in gaming history. So much so that it’s now officially disrupting the ​real-world workforce. As gamers eagerly await the chance to play Rockstar Games’ new edition of Vice City, the launch-day PTO requests are rolling in. ⁠And for one company, Burger Motorsports, this led to the decision to simply shut down ‌operations for a day.

The California-based automotive performance ​and tuning company went incredibly viral after officially announcing a “temporary company-wide operational pause” for November 19. In a hilariously blunt internal memo posted to social media by Pubity, management confirmed that, after reviewing ⁠multiple scheduling conflicts, they decided that normal business ‌could not continue because several ‌team members would be “unavailable, unreachable, and/or in Vice City” for the duration of the day.

The company labeled the ⁠release of Grand Theft Auto VI as an “unprecedented cultural event.”

While this type of decision is almost unheard of, we should probably ‌give some credit to both ‌the staff and the company. The staff obviously gave some form of notice roughly five months in advance, and instead of fighting ⁠it, the company decided to embrace the excitement around ​GTA 6 and give ⁠customers multi-month ​advance notice.

‘GTA 6’ delays set to become an afterthought

There’s no question that the delays that pushed the newest release of Rockstar’s beloved and iconic franchise were a pain point for ⁠fans. However, with Rockstar officially revealing the game’s cover art and pre-order dates (June 25), it’s a significant step forward towards the release of Grand Theft ⁠Auto VI.

Most importantly, if GTA 6 lives up to the hype, which is entirely expected, I’m confidently guessing that we aren’t going to hear much about those delays. It may ⁠have felt like forever for ‌the players, but many appear just to be ​thrilled that ‌we’re finally able to see the finish line.