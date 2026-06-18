In first round of U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills can still break your heart

By Gabby Herzig The Athletic

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The 45-yard slope up to Shinnecock Hills’ 10th hole would make for excellent (but dangerous) sledding come winter.

The incline is so steep that on Thursday during the opening round of the 126th U.S. Open, multiple golfers, including last year’s U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, landed their approach shots on top of the elevated putting surface – only to watch their balls trundle off the green, back down the hill and not rest until a good 60 yards away from the flag. During the early-week practice rounds, the collection area was covered in a protective plastic netting, preserving the grass in anticipation of all the rejected iron shots. It’s almost as if there is a magnetic force field turning intruders away from the flat portion of the green.

Welcome to Shinnecock, a place where a shot that might be considered decent anywhere else could very easily lead to a double bogey or worse. Here, the greens repel, the wind howls, and the architecture throws you into a tizzy. At least, that’s what’s supposed to happen.

“Today it felt like a day where a lot of good shots were going to get punished,” Scottie Scheffler said after posting a 2-over 72. “You had to be hitting a great shot if you wanted to avoid a punishment. I think good would put you in some tough spots.”

Scheffler delivered those words at 4:16 p.m. local time, when it was appropriate for the world No. 1 to look less like a man one-quarter shy of the career Grand Slam and more like someone just ready to get back to the house.

But just over four hours later, when play was suspended for the day due to darkness, Scheffler’s comments may as well be describing a different golf course. As the winds died down and Shinnecock’s slick greens remained unusually soft, Wyndham Clark led a surge of players under par. Clark was at 6 under par, with seven others (including Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick) at 2 under.

If Clark’s score holds when he finishes his round Friday morning, it’ll be the lowest score of a first-round U.S. Open leader since Rickie Fowler shot 10 under in 2023.

Dominated by the afternoon wave, the incomplete opening round of the 2026 U.S. Open is now at risk of being more benign than anyone expected.

But as past editions at this Long Island institution have shown, it is important to never jump to conclusions at Shinnecock.

On a typical day here on the South Fork, sentiments like Scheffler’s are all too common, particularly when winds are gusting up to 30 miles per hour and crescendoing when you least expect it. That’s what the USGA thought they had in store for Thursday’s opening round: An extended period of carnage . Meteorologists forecast the strongest winds of the week, into the 40s, so the championship organizers put the proper precautions in place.

Superintendents syringed the putting surfaces with water to keep balls from springboarding in all directions. Pins sat in the center of greens to direct players away from treacherous runoff areas. Greens were mowed, but not rolled. The thick layer of fog that rolled in and suspended play for two hours only helped mitigate what could have been a disaster.

“This was a scary day today, forecast-wise,” said Graeme McDowell, who also played in the morning wave. “They had to err on the side of caution, and I feel like they did so. I would have liked to see the greens quite not as soft as they were, but hey, let’s make sure we get everyone around the golf course today.”

In 2004 and 2018, the last two times this venue hosted the U.S. Open, green speeds ranged from 11.5 to 13 on the stimp meter. Those are the kinds of speeds that cause balls to bound from ridges and reverse course even after coming to rest. In those two championships, a total of two players finished their 72 holes under par.

So on Thursday, the USGA intentionally held the greens in the 10.5 to 11 range, creating a receptiveness that was borderline friendly. There were concerns that if the organization hadn’t taken this approach, the wind could blow golf balls off the putting surfaces. At the very least, it could have led to more delays. At the worst, it could have created a situation in which players once again questioned the fairness of Shinnecock’s test.

Instead, player after player walked off the course after their first round, battered, but impressed with what they saw. As of 7:10 p.m., 20 players were under par for the day, but no one had approached the scores the first-round leaders had at each of the last five U.S. Opens. By 8:25 p.m., when play was officially suspended, it was a different story.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better setup,” said Padraig Harrington after his morning round. “It was a tough test, but very, very fair. They’re probably 18 of the easiest pins that they’ll ever put out on the golf course.”

As the morning rolled on, carnage still ensued on the friendliest iteration of this championship routing.

Keith Mitchell posted a bogey-free 29 on his back nine. But that shockingly low score only occurred after he shot a six-over 41 on the front that left his trademark visor perpetually crooked on his head.

Cameron Smith, one of the best chippers in the world, took four shots to reach the par-3 seventh hole. Rory McIlroy’s drive on No. 16 ran into such a strong wind gust that it stopped at 250 yards, still short of the fairway. Patrick Reed hit a shot from the fescue on No. 14 that went 84 yards sideways, only to find the same tall grass on the opposite side of the fairway.

“It was just a gnarly lie. It grabbed the hosel and went straight left,” Reed said. “It’s a U.S. Open. It’s supposed to play hard.”

Reed’s mentality is not an outlier – players come into the U.S. Open prepared for the worst. The bad breaks will come when you face a venue and conditions like these. Your patience will be tested, whether you are the No. 1 player in the world or an amateur who made it through 36-hole qualifying less than two weeks ago to get here.

Shinnecock’s wrath does not discriminate. William Flynn designed this routing in 1931 with a specific intention to deceive the golfer. His canted greens and brilliant usage of slope and wind patterns make Shinnecock innately difficult. The entire property is built on a sprawling sand dune. The USGA can dry things up and dial this place up a notch, if it wants to.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years and with the USGA the last 16, I have never seen a place like Shinnecock Hills when you get those drying conditions,” said John Bodenhamer, the Chief Championships Director of the USGA. “This place just dries down like nowhere else I’ve ever experienced, and we need to watch it and be very careful.”

The way the mood shifted during Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Open might cause momentary concern. Low scores are not typical of this property, and birdies should be difficult to come by, not rattled off.

But rest assured, Shinnecock still has all sorts of tricks up its sleeve. This tournament is just getting started. It just might require a little bit longer of a wait.