Local Monke Business alumni return to Spokane with Seattle band Roy G. Biv

Local band Monke Business draws another crowd at the Big Dipper on Aug. 8, 2024. Various members of the band are parts of West Side bands, including Roy G. Biv, which is performing this weekend back home. (Jordan Tolley-Turner/The Spokesman-Review)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

When Seattle band Roy G. Biv performs Friday in Spokane, two local scene alumni will return to the city where they cut their teeth.

When Monke Business was playing a slew of shows just a few years ago, the high-schoolers became staples of the scene. From Halloween shows to a packed local band showcase at the Knitting Factory (featuring fellow scene regulars Vika and Shady Angels), the band made their mark before life after graduation disbanded the group – aside from a one-off reunion show or two.

James Eberle, the band’s lead singer and keyboardist, as well as Brandon Bosch, guitarist, ended up on the West Side. Not long after Bosch began studying music at Cornish College of the Arts, he met fellow student Kai Montas, who would become the lead singer. The two hatched up the idea for a band that gradually added members and became Roy G. Biv.

One of those members was Eberle, who initially sat in on bass when they were in need of a temporary replacement before taking on multiple roles as a backing vocalist, keyboardist and percussionist.

“I joke and say that I’m like an octopus,” Eberle said. “Sometimes I’ll have multiple keyboards at once so I’m feeling like an octopus with my hands all doing different things and singing.”

The band’s musical diversity is where their title, Roy G. Biv, originates. Taking inspiration from the colors of the rainbow, the name represents their desire to explore multiple genres of music as well as moods and themes.

“There’s colors in music, like some songs are red and scary and some are green and magical, like you’re walking through a forest with fairies all around you,” Eberle said. “Maybe a blue song feels like swimming through an ocean civilization or something. And the band has a lot of improvisation.”

Although the band’s sound is somewhat difficult to nail down, Eberle describes Roy G. Biv as psych-rock or alternative rock, despite shades of progressive metal, funk, indie and traditional jam band sounds.

“It’s kind of like Grateful Dead mixed with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, like very psych-rocky but also constantly exploring different worlds,” Eberle said. “No two songs sound very similar and there’s a lot of dynamic contrast and things in that nature, so the rainbow kind of works for that because we’re trying to get as many different colors and visit as many worlds as possible.”

Their diverse variation of psych-rock is prevalent throughout their debut eponymous album that was released on Halloween last year. Despite being excited to finally have the record released after working the seven-track project for around a year, the band already has potential plans for multiple albums.

“We have really strong ideas and tons of different directions we’re going to go in,” Eberle said. “Like maybe this next album is going to be kind of country, Western-y sounding with like a modern psych touch. And then maybe after that we’re going to go super metal or electronic or kind of Beatles-y. It’s a fun project.”

Although Eberle has found the Seattle-area scene to be much different than that of his hometown, such as the fact there are hundreds more bands to “compete” with on any given weekend, one factor has remained the same: it’s home to all members of Monke Business. All four musicians are highly involved in multiple West Side bands that tend to overlap shows with their former bandmates. This was on full display during a multi-week local band showcase at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, in which at least one former Monke Business member was in four out of 12 bands (alongside Jameson Sanborn, who was drummer for former local rock band Shady Angels).

“It was like all Monke Business people in different arrangements with other people,” Eberle said. “There’s so much overlap.”

Roy G. Biv will cross the mountains to perform Friday with Midpak, one of the first Seattle bands Eberle and Bosch saw and began to admire. Eberle is excited to share the project with his hometown and hopefully display an improved level of musicianship since he was a high-schooler.

“Obviously, everyone is way older so it’s a lot more evolved, and of course I feel like it sounds a lot better than what Monke Business sounded like,” Eberle said. “I’m doing session work for people or going to jam sessions with people that are a lot better, like it all just evolves, so I think it’ll be kind of surprising for people.”