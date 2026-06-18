NHL clears Mike Babcock to return after investigation

By Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun The Athletic

Mike Babcock has been cleared to return to the NHL following a league investigation into the circumstances that led to his departure from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023, clearing the way for him to be hired by the Edmonton Oilers.

The investigation was triggered at the urging of the NHL Players’ Association when the Oilers began expressing interest in Babcock earlier this month.

“The league has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith,” the NHL said in a statement. “Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the league.”

The NHL conducted Zoom calls this week with players who were with the Blue Jackets during Babcock’s brief time with the team, to dig into his interactions with them. Babcock was employed by Columbus for just 78 days before mutually parting ways with the organization in September 2023 after allegations surfaced on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast that he asked players to share personal photos on their phones with him.

While the NHLPA engaged with players at that time, a full league investigation was never conducted because of Babcock’s quick departure from Columbus.

The Oilers are seeking to hire Babcock to replace Kris Knoblauch, who was fired in May following a first-round loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Babcock last coached an NHL game in November 2019 for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs fired Babcock following a scuffling 9-10-4 start that season. He was just over four years into an eight-year contract.

Babcock, who led the Spokane Chiefs to a Memorial Cup semifinals in 1998, coached the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup win in 2008. He also guided Team Canada to gold-medal victories at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.