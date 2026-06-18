Pentagon tells U.S. lawmakers it needs $80 billion for Iran war and other bills, WSJ reports

By Abu Sultan and Anna Peverieri Reuters

The Department of Defense needs $80 billion to cover costs from the Iran war as well as other non-war-related bills, Deputy Defense Secretary ​Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers in phone calls this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people ⁠familiar with the matter.

A full U.S. supplemental request, which will ‌include money for the Pentagon as ​well as non-defense priorities such as farm and disaster relief, could be sent to lawmakers in the coming days, the newspaper added.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately verify the report. The Pentagon ‌declined to comment. The ‌White House was not immediately available for comment outside business hours when contacted ⁠by Reuters.

The Iran war has cost around $25 billion, a Pentagon official told Reuters in April ‌providing the first official ‌estimate of war costs.

However, the full cost of the conflict, which Trump began alongside Israel on February ⁠28, has remained an open question ​on Capitol Hill and an ⁠initial $200 ​billion request for additional funding met stiff opposition from lawmakers.

White House budget director Russell Vought told a hearing in April of the ⁠House of Representatives Budget Committee that he had no estimate for the cost of the war, as he ⁠defended Trump’s request for a $1.5 trillion annual military budget.

The proposed budget reflects Republican priorities ahead of November’s midterm elections, where the party ⁠is trying to keep ‌control of Congress but is facing ​growing voter ‌anxiety over rising living costs, high energy ​prices and the financial burden of the Iran war.