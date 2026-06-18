People’s Pharmacy: Black licorice candy triggered diarrhea

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I bought some real black licorice candy yesterday, thinking it would help my stomach. It had the opposite effect. After only six small pieces, I had stomach cramps.

I didn’t make the connection then, but today I had three more pieces and immediately got diarrhea and cramps. I looked up licorice online and found that this is a possible reaction.

Obviously, it’s too strong for me. That’s too bad because I love the flavor. When I read that it depletes potassium, I immediately ate a banana.

A. You may be especially sensitive to the effects of licorice. Usually, a few pieces of candy flavored with natural licorice don’t cause a noticeable reaction. A handful of candy could be a different story, though.

Licorice root (Glycyrrhiza uralensis) is widely used in traditional Chinese medicine. It has anti-inflammatory activity and can help heal ulcers. Some practitioners have used it to protect the liver.

On the other hand, it slows the conversion of cortisol to cortisone, and it can lead to the buildup of aldosterone. That may explain how it lowers potassium levels and increases blood pressure. It can also lead to fluid retention and swelling, lethargy and fatigue when taken in excess. People vary greatly in their susceptibility to the negative effects of licorice. You are not the only one to report that licorice causes diarrhea, which may be a helpful signal to limit your consumption.

Q. Can you recommend a natural alternative to help reduce blood sugar levels? My last lab test (fasting) was 119 and should be under 100. My doctor wants to do an A1C test, but I would like to try to bring down my sugar level naturally first.

I do not eat a lot of sugar or desserts, but I do eat pasta and white rice, which I know then turns to sugar. Do you think cinnamon bark would help? Any ideas would be appreciated.

A. Some people have had success lowering their fasting glucose levels by following a lower carbohydrate diet, cutting back on pasta and rice as well as bread, crackers and chips. You’d want to substitute nonstarchy vegetables that are much less likely to increase your blood sugar.

Cinnamon is a popular spice that can help control blood sugar (Food Research International, Aug. 1, 2026). The most appropriate choice is Cinnamomum verum, also known as Ceylon cinnamon. Other forms of cinnamon may contain coumarin, which is not good for the liver.

In addition, you might want to eat your salad with a vinaigrette. Swedish researchers reported long ago that vinegar can blunt the blood sugar effects of white bread (European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, September 2005). A review of 10 meta-analyses supports the benefits of vinegar for fasting blood sugar (Food Science & Nutrition, May 6, 2026).

You will find more information about many natural alternatives in our “eGuide to Preventing & Treating Diabetes.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I’ve had a rash under my breasts since I moved to Houston – hot and humid all the time. I have tried just about everything without much success.

Then I read about Bag Balm for under-breast rash and decided to give it a try. Was I surprised to find that the rash has mostly disappeared after one week of use! I put it on before bed, sleep without a bra and wash it off with gentle soap in my morning shower.

A. Bag Balm was originally developed more than 100 years ago to moisturize cows’ udders. It contains an antiseptic (hydroxyquinoline sulfate) in a base of petroleum jelly and lanolin.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 300 W. 57th Street, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10019, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”