Reel Rundown: Despite talent in cast, Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ feels like a last-minute add-on to series

By Dan Webster For The Spokesman-Review

Five actors have portrayed Jack Ryan, the character created by the late novelist Tom Clancy in a series of novels and short stories.

Three of those actors – Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine – each appeared in a single movie. A fourth, Harrison Ford, portrayed Ryan in a pair of big-screen features, 1992’s “Patriot Games” and 1994’s “Clear and Present Danger.”

The fifth, though, wins the prize. John Krasinski, who rose to fame in the American version of the sitcom “The Office,” starred as Ryan over four seasons (2018-23) of the Amazon Prime series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

And now Krasinski, whose career has advanced to include being writer-director of the “A Quiet Place” feature-film franchise, returns as Ryan in an Amazon stand-alone film “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War.”

At this point, most Clancy fans are well aware of Ryan, the former Marine, sometime stock broker, CIA analyst and – in Clancy’s novels at least – a two-term president of the United States. In this Amazon feature film, though, the producers have picked up where the miniseries left off.

After an off-the-books MI6 operation fails, we see Ryan being apprehended by what seems to be a platoon of black SUVs. (Vehicles racing through city streets is a visual theme that director Andrew Bernstein employs throughout.)

Back at work brokering stocks, Ryan is commissioned by his former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) to do what he describes as a simple task (yeah, right). Ryan finds himself flying to Dubai to pick up something from MI6 operative Nigel Cooke (Douglas Hodge).

But when he and his CIA shadow Mike November (Michael Kelly) appear, Cooke merely hands Ryan a pack of cigarettes along with a warning for Greer. While then running away Cooke is assassinated – as is, shortly after, the killer.

It turns out the whole affair involves a decision that Greer had made decades before concerning a program called Project Starling. Designed following the events of 9/11 as a top-secret response to battle terrorism, the program – founded by Greer and Cooke – had been disbanded.

Or so Greer thought. It turns out, though, Project Starling has been revived by the rogue agent Liam Crown (Max Beesley). And worse, Crown is planning to blow up London’s Tower Bridge in an attempt to show how weak government security is and why such black-ops programs are needed.

What director Bernstein gives us, then, is a storyline that is similar to most every spy story ever made. Co-written by Krasinski and Aaron Rubin, the script has Ryan and Greer go off in search of Crown. Ryan in particular is aided by an MI6 operative named Emma Marlow (Sienna Miller).

The characters race around the world – from the U.S. to scenic Dubai and London – with the action punctuated by blazing gunfights and SUVs dashing here and there, all of it underscored by a soaring soundtrack that is as intrusive as it is obvious.

Oh, and there’s the standard utilitarian dialogue. When, for example, Greer says that Crown wants his pursuers to think that he’ll do “exactly what we trained him to do,” he’s asked to identify exactly what that is. “Whatever it takes,” he snarls.

Krasinski is a talented actor, as are Pierce and Miller. But even they can’t make “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” feel like much more than a minor-league movie add-on to the late writer’s work.