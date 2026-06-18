SpaceX gets investment-grade ratings with stable outlook from top agencies

The New Year’s eve ball ascends following the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, on the day of SpaceX’s initial public offering (IPO) in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. (David Dee Delgado?Reuters)

By Jaspreet Singh Reuters

SpaceX on Thursday landed investment-grade credit ratings from Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global Ratings, each assigning a “stable” outlook after the Elon Musk-led company’s high-profile initial public offering.

The consensus signals broad confidence in SpaceX’s financial stability, as the company moves forward with a costly and ambitious AI push in a competitive market.

Moody’s issued a “Baa1” rating, Fitch a “BBB+” and S&P Global Ratings a “BBB” – all signaling that SpaceX’s debt is considered investment-grade, generally indicating a moderate credit risk with sufficient capacity to meet financial commitments.

Shares of SpaceX fell 1.1% in extended trading after they closed down nearly 4% on Thursday.

The company’s valuation surged past $2 trillion following its blockbuster Nasdaq debut last week. Its shares soared in their first two days of trading before giving up some gains as investors assessed whether the company’s rich valuation can be justified by its costly AI push.

S&P said it views SpaceX’s space and connectivity businesses as strong, but AI segment presents uncertainty due to high capital needs and competition.