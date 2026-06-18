Spokane County GOP discourages mention of candidate’s vacated assault conviction in hotly contested Spokane County race

Whispers of a criminal conviction and potential lawsuits are shaping a race for a top Spokane County office well before ballots hit mailboxes.

The race for Spokane County Auditor has quickly developed into one of the most contentious this campaign season, aided by deliberation within the local Republican Party on navigating the contest between a pair of fellow party men. Republicans Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart and accountant Dale Whitaker, who unsuccessfully ran for secretary of state in 2024, are each hoping to take oversight of the county’s elections office. Democrat Callie Gee also is running for the office in the Aug. 4 primary. The top two choices will advance to the November election.

Auditor Vicky Dalton, a Democrat who endorsed Cathcart as her replacement, opted not to run for re-election after serving in the role for nearly three decades.

As the primary inches closer, Whitaker’s criminal history is the latest controversy. Word of the now-vacated conviction circling among party members led Spokane County GOP Chair Rob Linebarger to take to social media to, indirectly, address the rumor mill and levy thinly veiled legal threats from the party’s official Facebook page.

“ ‘If you really want to go into the gutter and hurt family members, then you may have to face the music later,’ is kind of the tone that I wanted to set,” Linebarger said.

In 2015, Whitaker pleaded guilty to and was convicted of fourth-degree assault for an incident in which he choked his then-girlfriend, now-wife, Sabreen Whitaker, according to court records. The conviction was vacated two years later after he satisfied his plea agreement. The altercation trickled over from a social media spat with a family member of Sabreen Whitaker’s.

Whitaker admitted to placing hands on his romantic partner and that there would be physical evidence, but he said it resulted from holding her down, according to court records.

A copy of the original Spokane Police Department report on the incident obtained by The Spokesman-Review sheds more light on the night from which the charge stemmed . Sabreen Whitaker told responding officers her now-husband straddled her and strangled her with both hands during an argument sparked by her asking Whitaker to stop the social media spat.

Whitaker charged at Sabreen Whitaker’s children when they came downstairs to see the commotion and one of the children told a police officer that he witnessed one of Whitaker’s hands on his mom’s neck, the report states. Sabreen Whitaker grabbed him to pull him away from the children, and the two went to the ground where the choking occurred again, she told the officers.

Whitaker also took Sabreen Whitaker’s phone and told her he would kill her if she called the police, according to the document. She told officers she did not believe he was serious about the threat.

An officer on the scene observed abrasions on Sabreen Whitaker’s neck and dried blood behind her ear. The officers arrested Whitaker on suspicion of assault in the second degree – domestic violence, a felony, the report states, but the charge was later downgraded.

In 2017, a judge ordered Whitaker’s misdemeanor assault conviction to be vacated after he satisfied the requirements of his plea agreement, which included avoiding additional run-ins with the law, paying court fees and two years of supervision to ensure he paid those fees.

When reached for comment, Whitaker said in a written statement that the incident is being brought up “without any care” for the implications it could have for his wife. He accused Cathcart of circulating word of the conviction to deflect from the issues at hand.

“It is disgusting that instead of focusing on our qualifications and the issues facing the auditor’s office, that my opponent has decided that he would rather focus on things that have been behind my family for well over a decade and drag my wife into this race,” Whitaker wrote.

Cathcart’s campaign materials, like his website, do not appear to discuss Whitaker’s vacated conviction. Cathcart said he was made aware of Whitaker’s vacated conviction by party members who vet candidates, who also brought the information to Linebarger, the party chair.

He has not, and does not intend to, use the incident to campaign, Cathcart said.

“I simply just don’t have the time, and it’s not the type of campaign that I generally am trying to run,” Cathcart said.

Sabreen Whitaker contacted The Spokesman-Review to provide her own written comment on the incident. She defended her husband’s character and described him as loving, a role model to their children and a man of integrity. She said he is a committed father and community member.

“Let me be clear: this is not anyone else’s story to tell. It’s mine,” she wrote. “The people spreading salacious lies and half-truths were not there, they don’t know what happened, they don’t know what we have been through, and they don’t know the 11 years of happy marriage that have followed.”

Sabreen Whitaker did not comment directly about the night that led to the conviction, but said she and her husband have moved forward and grown in their marriage together. She said she did not expect to have to publicly address the matter while her husband runs for office.

“Our family moved past this long ago, and we don’t deserve to be dragged back into it just because some see it as a way to hurt my husband,” her statement said. “He doesn’t deserve it, I don’t deserve it, our children and grandchildren don’t deserve it, and I will not stand idly by and let my family be hurt.”

In 2020, Whitaker regained his right to possess firearms that he lost after his conviction. A judge ruled in his favor after Whitaker filed a petition that stated he has since remained out of the criminal justice system, according to court records.

Vacated but still within public reach

Linebarger said he’s heard word about the case being brought up within the party and leaked to outside sources like the media, which prompted the social media post that dragged it into the limelight.

The post shares information about vacated court records and, ostensibly, how the party believes they should be addressed by others. The post, which states it was made as “a public service,” includes verbiage that those who unnecessarily reference such a case could face potential legal ramifications.

It ends with a quote attributed to Winston Churchill: “Smear campaigns are the last refuge of those who have no legitimate argument.”

Whitaker’s case for his vacated conviction is publicly viewable through Spokane County’s online court case system.

Longtime Spokane attorney Jeffry Finer said there is distinction between convictions that are vacated and expunged. The latter would mean any record of the conviction is destroyed, while names, case numbers and charges associated with a vacated conviction associated with vacated convictions may still remain within the court system.

Court records show the judge did not expunge Whitaker’s conviction or order the proceedings to be sealed when he met the requirements of his probation and the conviction was vacated.

A vacated conviction lends a couple benefits.

A person’s criminal history factors into sentencing, and under state law, vacated convictions cannot be considered in handing out a sentence. It also releases the individual from any court penalties, which can include a wide array, like court-ordered fines or rights to hold certain drivers licenses. For employment purposes, an individual with a vacated sentence can attest they’ve never been convicted. State law also prohibits law enforcement from disseminating a vacated conviction.

“You can disclose it, I can disclose it,” Finer said. “Law enforcement cannot.”

Finer said there can be civil repercussions, as Linebarger alluded to in his social media post, but not for simply disclosing Whitaker has a vacated conviction. It’s Finer’s opinion that things can get tricky when the entire facts of the case are not disclosed, he said.

“As long as one says it was vacated, it is not considered defamatory,” Finer said.

Cathcart said he was perplexed why the original post referencing Whitaker’s vacated conviction was made on the party’s official social media. It appeared to be a threat, which he does not believe the party should be involved in.

“There’s, I think, a few people out there who know about it, including party leadership,” Cathcart said. “So it’s certainly out there, but by no means was there any sort of public sharing, pushing, or planning to do so.”

Linebarger said it is too early in the contest to “sling mud,” that he bristles at the tactic generally and that he worries it could have repercussions on the party’s first chance to oversee the county’s elections office since the 1990s.

“I think it’s a little premature to go negative on what is supposed to be somebody from the same team,” Linebarger said.

Linebarger said he and a lot of party members would like to see candidates win on merit. He would put the mailer depicting Cathcart as a clown and horror movie character sent to party members last week in the same bucket, if a party member is found to be behind it. The mailer was sent anonymously, a violation of state campaign finance rules.

“I’m not in favor of doing anything like that, and like I said, chewing each other up in a primary,” Linebarger said. “When we’re going to need to put our best foot forward with whoever makes it through the primary to try to get them elected.”

The party will not make an official endorsement in the race until after the primary results are in. If both men make it to the general election, it will be up to the party’s members to decide whether the GOP will lend its favor to one.

Linebarger, as an individual, has thrown his support behind Whitaker, who he said he’s worked closely with.

“If we start doing stuff like this, we’re going to turn even more people off, and that’s another concern,” Linebarger said. “I don’t want voter turnout to be low because of in-fighting.”