Texas woman says a McMuffin changed her life. Now she’s suing

By Drew Pittock USA TODAY

A woman is suing McDonald’s over a Sausage Egg McMuffin that she says left her “violently ill” and permanently “unable to perform work as she was accustomed to do,” according to a lawsuit filed in New York in May.

It’s one of the latest legal troubles to hit McDonald’s, after a class-action lawsuit was filed against the burger behemoth in late December over claims about its McRib Sandwich.

Here’s what ​you should know about the Sausage Egg McMuffin lawsuit.

Texas resident Yvette Hinds claims that in 2023, she ate a Sausage Egg McMuffin at a McDonald’s in New York City’s Times Square that was “not fit for human consumption,” according ⁠to a complaint filed May 26 in New York’s Supreme Court.

The case was elevated to the high court because, as the complaint notes, the damages Hinds sustained were so costly, ‌they “(exceed) the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts” that otherwise would’ve heard it.

In ​the complaint, Hinds alleges that soon after she ate the meal, she “became violently ill and nauseated, and suffered severe pains and distress throughout her body,” symptoms she claims were directly tied to the food.

The complaint includes a litany of potential causes, including “injurious substances, contaminants, poisons, toxins, parasites, bacteria, germs and/or organisms.” It further alleges that the staff either knew, or should have ⁠known, that the food was tainted.

In a statement shared with USA TODAY, McDonald’s owner-operator Paul ‌Goodman said he takes “great pride in serving safe, ‌high-quality food to every customer who walks through our doors,” and that his team is “committed to upholding strict food safety and handling practices across our restaurants every day.”

“We always take matters like these seriously and ⁠investigate thoroughly,” Goodman added. “We strongly dispute the facts alleged in this lawsuit, but to remain focused on our customers, this matter was resolved months ago.”

Hinds’ complaint claims that the Sausage Egg McMuffin “made her dangerously ill and sick,” and ‌that “her entire body became infected and poisoned” by ‌whatever toxins were in the breakfast food.

Three years after eating it, the lawsuit states, Hinds continues to suffer “intense and severe pain in her entire body,” despite undergoing “several operations, procedures and treatments” in her search for a cure.

The permanent damage to Hinds’ “physical, nervous and mental ⁠systems” have since left her unable to perform regular duties around the house, as well as “work as ​she was accustomed to do,” the lawsuit states. ⁠Meanwhile, she ​also suffered significant economic damage in medical expenses.

All of this, the lawsuit claims, was the direct result of “negligence and carelessness” on the part of McDonald’s and its employees.

Hinds’ attorney did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for more information, including the exact nature of her illness and injuries.

McDonald’s has also been busy this year responding ⁠to a class-action lawsuit that alleges its iconic McRib sandwich doesn’t contain any rib meat, but is made entirely from other pork cuts, as USA TODAY previously reported.

“Despite its name and distinctive shape – its meat patty has been deliberately crafted to resemble a rack of pork ribs – the ⁠McRib does not contain any actual pork rib meat at all,” the lawyers wrote in the lawsuit filed in late December.

In a statement shared with USA TODAY in January, McDonald’s said the lawsuit “distorts the facts and many of the claims are inaccurate.”

“We’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu,” McDonald’s USA said. “Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich ⁠is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and ‌suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make ​the right choice for ‌them.”

The lawyers have pushed for class members to receive damages, attorneys’ fees, and interest. They have also asked the courts to ​order McDonald’s “to desist from further deceptive naming, marketing and advertising practices with respect to the McRib.”