The Crane Wives bring story-driven indie-folk to the Knitting Factory

From staff reports

The Crane Wives will bring their version of indie-folk to Spokane next week.

Founded by five Grand Rapids, Michigan, college students in 2010, the band is named after a song from Portland indie-rock group the Decemberists, “The Crane Wife.” They released their self-produced debut album, “Safe Ship, Harbored,” in 2011 while their latest record, “Beyond Beyond Beyond,” was released in 2024.

The group’s sound tends to lean indie-folk but also features Americana, indie-rock, jazz and folk-pop influences. Many of their songs tell narrative-driven stories with themes from folklore and various fairy tales, often alongside a three-part harmony.

The Crane Wives are known for songs such as “The Moon Will Sing,” “Curses,” “Tongues & Teeth,” “Black Hole Fantasy,” “Sleeping Giants” and more.

The Crane Wives will perform at the Knitting Factory with multi-instrumentalist Yasmin Williams on Tuesday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $39.20 through Ticketmaster.