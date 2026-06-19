A Grip on Sports: The weekend’s TV sports slate starts with an early star-studded showdown and culminates in a typical Father’s Day gift to golfers of all stripes

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Anything on TV this weekend? Or is it the mid-summer, get-out-on-the-lake-because-it’s-warm type? Yes. To both.

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• Of course anyone with a boat, a lake place or even a decent tent wouldn’t mind being out and about the Inland Northwest these days. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunshine. A nice breeze. Get out and enjoy it.

But make sure you have great cell service. And a secluded place where no one can hear your high-pitched screams of joy or your muttered profanities today between noon and 2 p.m. You know, like the office break room.

It is still Friday after all. And, for some reason, the powers that be at FIFA and Fox have decided that’s a good time to put the U.S. Men’s National Team on your TV screen. Against Australia. What, they make a bet on Kalshi the country’s economic productive would fall the second quarter? That’s the only thing I can figure.

And yet there is something of a method in the madness.

Not a lot of competition. The game is at Lumen Field, home of the NFL champions. It’s the middle of a Seattle string of near-perfect late spring days, which means the American-centric part of the crowd will be in full-throat. A perfect venue on a perfect day to highlight a soccer-loving U.S. city.

Not sure there is a better time. Except maybe Saturday.

• The match kicks off the weekend’s TV watching, that’s for sure. One that includes the laziest of lazy TV events each year. The U.S. Open golf tournament. An event that not only allows sedentary males the opportunity to watch top-of-their-game professionals hit shots that usually only occur at Downriver on a Tuesday, but also ends on Father’s Day, the one day everyone in the house is supposed to allow dad his space.

Perfect. Now we’ll see if NBC’s presentation, and ratings, can match that standard. Peacock has the early part of the coverage today (round one is finishing up and round two will get underway), though it you don’t have it, NBC Sports Network is your backstop. USA takes over the early pairings Saturday and Sunday, with NBC’s coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. today and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Of course there are World Cup matches – four of them – each day. And MLB games, with the Mariners’ hosting Boston this weekend. The three-game series will be on the Mariners Network.

Otherwise, there is the College World Series from Omaha, with the ACC’s North Carolina trying to keep Big 12-turned-SEC upstart Oklahoma from the crown. The first game on ESPN is Saturday at 5 p.m.

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WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, the oddly named “The Protect College Sports Act” was sent on to the full Senate on Thursday after a 19-9 Commerce Committee vote. It was revised a bit and still is on the SEC and Big Ten hit list. A July vote is expected. Which means it may just die before the midterms in the fall. … John Canzano delved into the revised bill yesterday. And talked with Spokane’s congressman. … Is the Pac-12 really a top five conference as its begins its revival season? … Washington football has a bit of a history, doesn’t it? … How does a national publication view this year’s Utah team? … This is a big year for Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. … In basketball news, the Colorado men are a good choice to play in a tournament honoring Bill Walton. … Where does Arizona stand with its roster? … In baseball news, Oregon must not have the funds available to keep its Big Ten roster together. Three of the Ducks’ top players are in the portal. … Utah State has hired a new softball coach.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Idaho State is looking for a new softball coach. The Bengals just lost their successful one to Boise State.

Preps: Greg Lee returns today with another story on another Hooptown Hall of Fame honoree for 2026. Add another connection to our home. Before Emily (Westerberg) Love went on to stardom at Central Valley High and Arizona State, the best women’s basketball player of her Spokane era played on a girls team in which my wife Kim helped coach. The girls went their separate ways before elementary school ended but the class of 2003 included a depth of talent that rivaled any year in the area. Emily was at the top of that list.

Indians: Yes, the power is still on. After all, the host Indians were just a run shy of double digits Thursday night at Avista. But, as Dave Nichols tells us, the pitching was not on, and Vancouver earned a 13-9 victory to end the Northwest League’s first half.

Track and field: John Blanchette has a preview of this weekend’s Iron Wood meet, focusing on Valarie Sion and her road from Rathdrum to two Olympic gold medals. … Personally, we have our eye on Eugene right now where a former West Valley student is competing in the USTA U20 national meet. Winston Schroder, who lives in Florida and will be a junior in high school in the fall, is 14th in the decathlon after the first day. I’ve known Schroder since elementary school, as he was part of a basketball team I coached for four years. Not only is he the best of his age nationally, Schroder is the sixth-highest scoring U.S. high school decathlete ever, with 7,583 points earlier this year.

Chiefs: Former coach Mike Babcock has been cleared by the NHL and can return to coaching.

Mariners: Bryan Woo was at home. And, once again, really good on the mound. The two youngsters, Cole Young and Colt Emerson, combined to drive in three first-inning runs and the M’s topped Baltimore 3-0 on Thursday. … Julio Rodriguez should be back in the lineup soon. … Will the M’s be in the mix when the trade deadline comes around? … MLB is throwing a lot of items into the labor negotiations, though this one probably is not going to fly.

Golf: Shinnecock Hills is a tough test. Especially when the fog rolls in and delays everyone’s schedule by a couple hours. It broke a few hearts Thursday, that’s for sure. But not everyone’s.

World Cup: With the Knicks recently winning the NBA title, maybe Christian Pulisic is planning on pulling what we like to call “a Willis Reed” today for the U.S. The team’s star is injured. Has been working out alone as he tries to recover from a calf issue. How cool would it be if he limped onto the grass, sprinted down after the kickoff and assisted or scored a goal. And then retreated to the sidelines as the U.S. holds on for a 1-0 win. … The other hosts, Mexico and Canada, each won Thursday. Mexico has moved on. Canada is close. A U.S. win today would ensure at least one of those two as well.

Sounders: The one Seattle player on the U.S. team, Cristian Roldan, also holds another couple distinctions. He’s the only member of this year’s squad who attended high school for four years – El Rancho High in Southern California. And he’s the only UW player on the team as well.

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• One of the byproducts of being around a long time is building a lot connections that extend well beyond your small corner of the world. In the past week I’ve had lunch with a former player turned Olympic decathlon hopeful, had another former basketball player interview for a teaching job with someone I coached in youth baseball and sat on the bench for a summer high school hoop game against a school that had six players I’ve coached at one time or another on its roster. It may be time to retire. Until later …