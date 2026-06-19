Arthur’s remnants push offshore after leaving a trail of damage

By Ben Noll Washington Post

The remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur moved across the Carolinas early Friday before pushing offshore into the Atlantic.

It concludes a violent week of weather across the South, marked by a 1-in-200-year rain event in Louisiana, nearly 500 storm reports and at least three deaths.

Some threat still remains. More downpours are forecast through the weekend on already sodden grounds in some communities cleaning up from the damage, as moisture trailing behind the storm brings further rain.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center highlighted a moderate (Level 3 of 4) risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding in a stretch from eastern Louisiana to western Georgia on Friday, followed by a slight risk (Level 2) in a similar zone on Saturday.

Next week, the weather should be generally less busy in the areas hardest hit by Arthur, with more typical summertime showers and thunderstorms expected.

No additional tropical storms are forecast to develop over the next week or two.

Arthur: A destructive storm to start the Atlantic season





From Texas to the Carolinas, there have been about 500 storm reports relating to flooding, wind damage and tornadoes this week, many of which were linked to Arthur.

Flooding was most widespread in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. In the latter three states, there were scattered rainfall reports of 1to 2 feet – equivalent to about three months’ worth.

Almost 2 feet of rain fell in 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday near Plaucheville, Louisiana, about 55 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, flooding more than 100 homes and making roads impassable.

According to NOAA data, rainfall of that magnitude in a 24-hour period registered as at least a 1-in-200-year event, meaning that it had at most a 0.5 % chance of happening in any given year.

Near New Orleans, three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service, all producing winds of 90 to 95 mph, with one tracking for more than seven miles. In one of those tornadoes, near Avondale, Louisiana, a mobile home was lifted off the ground, falling on top of another home. That storm also caused a 14-car train derailment.

In Carriere, Mississippi, there were concerns about a potential dam failure at Anchor Lake on Thursday afternoon, with local officials advising residents to evacuate to higher ground. That warning was lifted on Thursday evening, when the dam’s structural integrity was confirmed.

Across Georgia, the Carolinas and parts of Florida, there were dozens of reports of fallen trees on Thursday, leading to tens of thousands of power outages.

At least three people have died this week amid the deluge, including two in Texas and another in Mississippi.

“Tragically, a fatality was reported in Franklin County when a county road crew member was killed while assisting with storm cleanup operations,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday.

Arthur’s exceptionally moist nature was connected to a global trend toward a more waterlogged atmosphere, which is largely being driven by rising temperatures.

Growing potential for the warmest year on record in 2027 will probably coincide with more rainfall extremes across the planet.