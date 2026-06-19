Canadians tally nine extra-base hits in 12-5 rout of Indians

From staff reports

The Vancouver Canadians tallied nine extra-base hits and powered past the Spokane Indians 12-5 on Friday night in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

The C’s totaled 13 hits, with six doubles, two homers and a triple. Every player in their lineup had at least one hit.

Spokane’s Ethan Hedges hit a three-run homer in the third inning to tie the game at 3-3, but Vancouver (28-39) took control with a four-run fifth inning, featuring back-to-back doubles before Sam Shaw’s two-run homer, making the score 9-3.

The Indians (29-38) recorded 12 hits, with the one home run and two doubles from Roynier Hernandez, who went 3-for-5. Hedges also went 3-for-5.

Spokane starter Jordy Vargas (1-6) went four innings, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Two relievers combined to surrender seven runs (five earned) on eight hits over the last five innings.

C’s starter Holden Wilkerson (4-5) was chased after five innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

But Vancouver’s Reece Wissinger was stellar in relief, holding the Indians to three hits and striking out four over the final four scoreless innings.