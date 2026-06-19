Clarkston man dies in crash near Pullman

From staff reports

A Clarkston man died Friday in a head-on crash just north of Pullman, state troopers said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., 42-year-old Alan J. Larkin was driving a 2016 Nissan Versa south on Highway 195 about 2 miles north of town when he crossed into oncoming traffic, Washington State Patrol trooper said in a news release.

Larkin’s car hit a 2019 Ford Escape driven by Chana L. Holt, 47, of Pullman.

Both were wearing seat belts, but troopers said Larkin died at the scene. Holt was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known Friday.

Troopers do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash and cited the Nissan crossing the center lane as the cause.

No one else was in either vehicle.

A detour was in place as troopers cleared the blocked road after the rollover collision.