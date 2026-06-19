Crowds fill Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on opening weekend

By Kinsey Crowley USA Today

CHICAGO − It is opening day at the Obama Presidential Center.

The chairs for 3,000 attendees at the opening ceremony on June 18 magically cleared overnight, making way for DJ sets, dancing and a long line to take a picture with the statue of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

USA Today talked to people who traveled from Texas, Georgia, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Jamaica and more, as well as some Chicagoans who came out to see the long-awaited center open its gates.

But tickets to the museum have long been sold out for opening weekend. In fact, tickets are sold out through November.

The Obama Foundation emphasized that the campus, stretching over 19 acres with a Chicago Public Library, athletic center and civic center, is meant to be a community hub. For the first time Friday, the community got to use the playground, tour the gardens, and run down the sledding hill.

Here’s what visitors had to say about it on opening day.

Christine Dula traveled to Chicago from Texas with her sisters and niece for their annual “diva trip.”

They were waiting in a long line to see the Chicago Public Library branch on campus and seemed content that they would not be touring the ticketed museum on this trip.

“It’s the Obama library opening, so how could we miss that?” she said. “We just like experiencing the atmosphere. It’s been exactly like both inaugurations, which we all went to … the people are just so friendly and free and nice and happy.”

Local Chicago South Sider Brendia Bell had similarly uplifting feelings. She was getting advice from a botanist stationed in the fruit and vegetable garden, before sharing her thoughts with USA Today on the new center.

“This was unimaginable in my mind about eight years ago, or maybe even when he was first elected … I’m just thrilled,” she said before getting teary-eyed. She explained her father grew up in the Jim Crow era and didn’t get to see the center come to life. “I am just overwhelmed. It is such a great day in Chicago. It is so beautiful. It is so diverse. We all need and want the same thing. And that’s to be loved. And this is love.”

Not all locals have loved the center, which rearranged traffic and Jackson Park itself. The Chicago-based nonprofit Protect Our Parks sued to stop construction on the historic site, but the lawsuits were ultimately dismissed. The center also faced concerns from some community groups that its presence would price out residents. The foundation touts investment in the community through the estimated 750,000 campus visitors a year and 300 permanent jobs. The Chicago City Council also passed affordable-housing ordinances in the nearby neighborhoods.

But others traveling on the “diva trip” felt the center’s opening was historic. A mom touring the grounds with her kid seemed to be drilling in the message that the opening day was “once in a lifetime.”

The packed crowds on Juneteenth were just the beginning of a weekend of events including crafts, tours and more music.