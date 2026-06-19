Deadly Denali: A Spokane man’s journey to the top of North America’s tallest mountain nearly ended in disaster

Li Ciavola trudged downhill through blinding snow and howling winds in a desperate bid to reach lower elevation. Behind him, attached by rope, was a sled filled with 150 pounds of his dying climbing partner’s gear.

He could see nothing behind and nothing in front.

Every 10 feet, he stopped and pulled out the Gaia GPS app on his phone. Ciavola, who serves as a Spokane Mountaineers instructor teaching rock climbing, alpine ascents, rope skills and crevasse rescue, risked falling into one of Denali’s crevasses if he wandered too far one way or the other. These gaping cracks in the Alaskan mountain’s ice can be hundreds of feet deep, and without a roped partner to pull him back up, if Ciavola fell in, “then it’s pretty much game over.”

Somewhere in the snowy abyss above him in late May, Ciavola’s two climbing partners, Daan Smit and Eli Francovich, were fighting to descend to base camp.

Francovich, who was an outdoors and education reporter at The Spokesman-Review for eight years, contracted high-altitude pulmonary edema on Day 3 of their trip. His lungs filled with fluid. He coughed up blood. Park rangers said if he didn’t make it off the mountain soon, he was probably going to die.

Ciavola, 37, led the way, while Smit and Francovich marched toward base camp at 7,200 feet. Ciavola hoped the sled he carried would leave a track in the snow for his friends to follow, but the strong winds erased any trace in a matter of seconds.

He had left Francovich’s gear at 7,800 feet for the pair to grab and take with them to base camp. Then Ciavola climbed back up, through the blizzard, until he reached 11,000 feet again.

Francovich, meanwhile, had to take his time. Even without high altitude pulmonary edema, each step at that elevation is strained. Mix in the eerie feeling of drowning while standing up, and the task of moving a muscle in a snowstorm becomes even harder.

On their way down, a frantic American lawyer ran into Francovich and Smit.

“He wasn’t too interested in Eli’s fate,” Smit recalled. “But he did say ‘I lost my cache.’ ”

The lawyer had buried, or “cached,” some of his gear, around 8,200 feet in elevation. Many climbers do this to make the acclimating process easier and the burden on their backs a bit lighter. They might bring half their stuff to 11,000 feet, then go back down the following day and lug the rest up. Ciavola speculates that Francovich contracted HAPE because the three of them single-carried, meaning they brought everything with them, until they reached 11,000 feet.

While Smit was all too concerned about his friend, the lawyer simply offered $2,000 to anyone who found his missing stash.

After several grueling hours, Francovich and Smit reached base camp. Francovich received the treatment he needed and waited about two days for the bush plane, equipped with retractable skis, that would evacuate him from North America’s highest peak and return him to civilization.

Denali, which President Donald Trump renamed Mount McKinley, is a fortress of ice and granite in the remote Alaskan wilderness about 240 miles north of Anchorage. The nearest unincorporated community, Talkeetna, with roughly 1,000 residents about 60 miles away, is so small that its residents elected a cat named Stubbs as mayor in 1997. Although Stubbs died at the age of 20 in 2017, another cat named Aurora is currently serving as mayor. From Talkeetna, it’s another 80 miles to Fairbanks as the crow flies. If something goes wrong on an expedition to the summit of Denali, it’s imperative that a party has all they need to survive the brutal weather created by a mountain that stands 20,310 feet.

Within hours of being at a lower elevation, Francovich’s condition got considerably better. Regardless, his trip was over. Denali would have to wait.

Smit and Ciavola, separated by 3,300 feet, still had a mountain to climb.

A bottle of whiskey, meant to be shared at the top of Denali, brought numerous hopeful summiteers to Smit ’s and Francovich’s tent. A bittersweet farewell party for Francovich quickly turned into a recruiting opportunity for his replacement. Amid the conglomerate of climbers from various countries was a young woman named Hazel Probst.

A 23-year-old from Fairbanks, Probst said her partner went home after realizing her ankle was too injured to warrant a Denali ascent. Smit, realizing both he and Probst were without a climbing partner, asked if she wanted to join him. Probst said yes.

“They call us BARF,” Probst said, referring to the acronym that stands for “born and raised in Fairbanks.”

She’d wanted to summit Denali for years. Given that a permit costs an additional $100 after turning 24, she decided this was her year.

“A ranger made us promise that in order for us to enact the plan we had, which was for me to stay at Camp 11,000 and take care of the camp for a full week, that Daan needed to have a partner to come back across the Kahiltna,” Ciavola said. “So they’re like (to Smit), ‘You’re not leaving base camp until you rope up with somebody.’ ”

The Kahiltna Glacier is the starting point of the West Buttress Route, the most traveled path to the summit. Kahiltna is also home to some of the most massive crevasses on Denali. Sometimes these wedge-shaped splits in the ice are hidden by layers of windswept snow that cover the cracks .

“If you bend a Snickers bar, you get all those cracks in the chocolate,” Ciavola said. “And if you were to bend the Snickers bar back again, they would close back up. That’s how ice works.”

At Camp 11 (the numbers stand for the elevation), Ciavola waited patiently for Smit and their new companion to catch up. He did what everyone else in the makeshift tent city does: cooked 4,500 calories worth of food a day, took his snowboard for a couple spins, organized hundreds of pounds of gear, socialized, learned information about the conditions further up the mountain, and built snow walls to protect his tent from the rampant winds.

“It was so windy and blizzardy and snowy that I spent two full days at Camp 11 just shoveling out the tent and building walls,” Ciavola said.

He also had what many others did not: a Game Boy.

To take his mind off the difficulties that existed beyond the walls of his tent, Ciavola took to playing Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda and other retro video games. That mental escape proved to be a nice distraction from the aggravating sound of his tent violently flapping in the wind.

After six days, Ciavola left Camp 11 with Smit and Probst.

They chose to swap snowshoes and ski poles for crampons and ice axes immediately after ascending a section of the climb – with sleds full of gear – called Motorcycle Hill, a milelong grunt with about 800 feet of elevation gain from Camp 11, according to the American Alpine Institute.

With a weary eye for hidden crevasses, Smit, Probst and Ciavola eventually dipped down into a large glacial basin after crawling up Squirrel Hill. Appropriately named for the blustery conditions, Windy Corner was the next stop on their journey. Often, it’s laden with slick blue ice and dangerous. But all three times they crossed Windy Corner to cache their gear and acclimatize, conditions were sound.

“We kind of joked it was a bit of a misnomer,” Ciavola said.

On Day 11 of their journey, they arrived at Camp 14.

A couple of nights later, a group from Mexico heard an emergency call over the radio around 1 a.m. Word had traveled around the huddle of tents by morning: Four climbers from a seven-man Latvian team had fallen while traveling along a notorious stretch called the Autobahn, about 2,100 feet from the summit.

Diana Eglite, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Latvia, said one of the four who fell was rescued and is now recovering at a hospital in Fairbanks. He was the only survivor.

When Ciavola heard the news, he immediately remembered giving a bottle of soap to a group of Latvians on the second day of their excursion. Smit had a memory of interacting with the Latvians too.

“At base camp, the camp manager told us about a Latvian team that brought Starlink up,” Smit said. “So I saw the Latvians and asked, ‘Are you Team Starlink?’ And they were. I did it to kind of tease them, because it’s like, you’re going into the wilderness, and you bring a Starlink? And they were a little embarrassed.”

Knowing that members of the group they had just seen were no longer alive served as a constant reminder of just how unforgiving Denali can be. In the wake of their death, Ciavola said many guided parties decided to turn around.

“Three of them are gone now,” Ciavola said. “And that’s a really, really scary thing to hear, because your plan is to go do exactly what they were doing. They’re just a few steps ahead of you.”

More death followed.

A park ranger from Enumclaw, Robin Pendery, died after falling into a crevasse, and a 44-year-old man died of a medical emergency while descending the West Buttress Route the following week.

Another climbing party from Korea fell three days later close to where the Latvians perished, but none of them died. They did dangle overnight at the bottom of an icy precipice in subzero temperatures, though.

“They were frostbitten so badly from the high winds at Camp 17 that some will lose a hand, some will lose a foot, some will lose fingers,” Ciavola said. “I think one of the guys will lose eyes.”

As the blizzard continued to rage and news of injuries and death spread through Camp 14, the trio took to socializing and monitoring the weather on the mountain. Ciavola and Smit commended Probst on her ability to make friends on Denali. This made not just trading for goods easier, but also information. And while waiting days and days for good weather can be frustrating, it’s certainly not boring. There are always chores to complete.

Everything, from cooking to cleaning to lounging around, occurs within the tight confines of a tent.

“It could be negative 5 degrees (Fahrenheit) outside in pure sun,” Ciavola said. “And it’ll be 90 degrees inside the tent.”

After eight days at Camp 14, a weather window opened, and the three of them set off for Camp 17. Reaching the summit was well within their grasp, as long as conditions allowed. They also had a man named Marlin Thorman, who had climbed Denali three times, providing them with regular weather updates via satellite radio.

Even with that, life at 17,200 feet on Denali is cold and merciless. Wind speeds regularly reach 70 mph and temperatures can dip into minus 40 degrees. Double-block walls of snow built to protect tents can erode quickly when battered by the wind.

Ciavola, Smit and Probst triple-carried on their way to Camp 17, meaning they went up and came back down three times.

“You want to climb high to acclimatize and then come back down,” Ciavola said.

Once all the necessary gear was packed and the stuff they didn’t needed was cached, the three of them left Camp 17 and headed for the summit on a cloudless morning.

“As we were traveling up the Autobahn on our summit day, we were watching the rangers conduct helicopter ops to remove the bodies from the bottom of the slope,” Probst said. “So you’re literally on the Autobahn looking down, watching all these dead people get evac’d.”

The trio made a push to the summit with only 30 pounds on their backs. On June 3, they reached the top. It took them 21 days.

Ciavola said approximately 60 other people summited that day. A spokesperson from Denali National Park said they received 986 climbing registrations this season. Most years, only about half of them make it to the top.

But the people who do get a breathtaking, panoramic view in all directions. The towering peaks around Denali, boundless and bare, poke out above an ocean of bleached clouds stretching for hundreds and hundreds of miles.

A Ukrainian man brought a 2.5-pound Starlink mini kit with him to the summit. He urged everyone around him to bring out their phones to call friends and families from the pinnacle of the natural world. But Ciavola, Smit and Probst had no interest in doing such a thing. They wanted to bask in the moment as long as possible.

“It’s a culmination of almost a decade of dreaming and hard work,” Ciavola said.

He credits his climbing abilities to the Spokane Mountaineers, a club he was president of for two years. As a young kid in Colorado obsessed with skiing and snowboarding, he never imagined he would end up climbing Denali.

For most of his life, he said the man in the mirror wasn’t the man in his heart. Seven years ago, a mountain school mentor of his mentioned that he was celebrating 32 years of sobriety. That same day, Ciavola decided to give up alcohol for good.

“In those seven years, I’ve been nonstop chasing after that vision of what I really wanted in myself and in my own life,” Ciavola said. “And Denali is not the culmination of that, but it is a wonderful step and benchmark along the way of accomplishing your true self-identity.”

“I think that’s such a gift that mountaineering has brought me, and I know that process is possible for everybody. It doesn’t have to come from climbing mountains; it can come from anything you’re passionate about, or even just from an internal journey of your own.”