Latah County man dies after crash into tree

From staff reports

An 86-year-old Latah County man died early Friday after his truck crashed into a tree, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened around 4:44 a.m. on Highway 8 near Deary, police said.

The man, from Deary, was driving eastbound on the highway in a Dodge Ram when his pickup left the roadway near milepost 26.8 and first hit a driveway entrance, then became airborne and ultimately hit the tree, officers said.

The pickup rolled and came to rest on its roof down an embankment, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.