Maine Democrats pick progressive Dunlap in key House race after Golden exit

Reuters

Maine Democrats nominated state auditor Matthew Dunlap to run in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, a closely watched race that could help decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November, U.S. media projected on Friday.

The largely rural district is one of a small number of competitive seats expected to shape the balance of power in Congress, with Democrats defending a district that has leaned Republican at the presidential level.

The race is open following the decision by centrist Democrat Jared Golden not to seek re-election, removing an incumbent who had repeatedly held the district despite its conservative tilt.

The Democratic primary field included state Sen. Joe Baldacci, seen as the most moderate candidate, as well as former congressional aide Jordan Wood and social worker Paige Loud.

“Today’s results tell us that people want real change and a better future,” Dunlap, who is running as a progressive, said on social media after the Associated Press called the race 10 days after the Democratic primary on June 9. Maine’s ranked-choice voting system can take days to produce a winner.

Dunlap will face Republican former Gov. Paul LePage in a high-profile general election campaign.

“Together, we’re going to defeat Paul LePage one more time and make sure he’s never on the ballot again. While we’re at it, we’re going to fight to advance policies that will actually help Mainers – like Medicare for All, affordable childcare, a lower cost of living, and stopping this illegal war in Iran,” Dunlap said.