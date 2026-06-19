Take a look inside Seattle’s new immersive serial killer exhibit

By Shea Johnson Tacoma News Tribune

“The Mind of a Serial Killer: The Experience” debuted this month in Seattle, pledging to bring visitors into the psychology of serial crime and the behind-the-scenes world of investigators’ efforts to stop it.

The immersive pop-up experience, in which exhibit-goers walk through 20 rooms or “stops,” details the stories behind some of the most infamous serial killers in history, including Ted Bundy, who was raised in Tacoma, and Gary Ridgway, better known as the “Green River Killer,” who grew up in the Seattle area.

As visitors explore replica artifacts and read information boards, they find themselves inside or near eerie recreations at each stop, such as Bundy’s Volkswagen Beetle and Dennis Rader’s living room. In Jeffrey Dahmer’s kitchen, there’s a human head seen through a slightly opened refrigerator door and a heart cooks in a pan on the stove. Other violent or unsettling imagery permeates the exhibit.

Due to the nature of the content, which event organizers say could be disturbing for younger audiences, the experience is limited to visitors 14 and older, and adults must accompany those under 17.

The Tacoma News Tribune was given a preview of the experience on Thursday, a day before its official opening. LaKendra Tookes, a former Saturday Night Live writer and Access Hollywood correspondent, is a spokesperson for the exhibit’s producer Exhibition Hub. In an interview, Tookes said the experience is intended to dive into the mind of a serial killer and identify their motivations, not to trivialize the subject.

“This is not a haunted house,” Tookes said. “This is, really, more so informative.”

People interested in true crime, psychology or the serial killers themselves would enjoy the experience, she said.

“The exhibition examines why society is drawn to these stories and how media transforms real-life cases into cultural narratives, while encouraging viewers to look beyond fascination and consider impact, responsibility, and warning signs,” according to event organizers.

The pop-up, which has no determined end date, is unlike traditional exhibits because it combines storytelling, case files, psychological evaluations and recreations, event organizers say. Visitors will also walk through the real steps investigators take to build profiles, analyze patterns and solve complex cases.

Before the experience is over, attendees can don a virtual-reality headset and accompany an FBI agent uncovering the truths of a fictional crime.

“Some people were nervous that they’d be the victim,” Tookes said, describing initial reactions to the virtual reality component. “You’re not the victim, you are the investigator.”

A reporter required 90 minutes to meaningfully observe the entirety of “The Mind of a Serial Killer: The Experience.” Event organizers say it could take up to two hours to walk through and explore.

The exhibit, which is now in its fourth city (second in the U.S.), is produced in partnership with tech platform Fever.

The exhibit is located at 600 Pine Street and open daily. General admission tickets for adults cost $35.90. Discounts apply to seniors, students, military and disabled individuals, as well as to groups that purchase at least eight tickets. VIP tickets are more expensive.

Visit https://mindofaserialkillerexpo.com/seattle/ for more information.