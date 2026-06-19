Then & Now: No end to worries about adventurous daughters | Gone Wild

A young Hillary Landers hones her rock-climbing skills near Big Rock in the Dishman Hills. (Rich Landers/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Rich Landers For The Spokesman-Review

This series by retired outdoors writer Rich Landers revisits notable adventure stories that shaped his 40-year career at The Spokesman-Review. These three stories celebrating Father’s Day conclude the four-week series.

When our kids were growing up, special occasions and vacations usually involved doing something special outdoors. My favorite Father’s Day treat was loading one of my daughters in the bow and making a splash in the annual Spokane River Canoe Classic.

The nature of the family expedition of the day or week was revealed by the bikes, skis, canoes, fishing rods, kayaks or packs on the roof rack.

My wife, Meredith Heick, and I believe the great outdoors has been a marvelous classroom for many life lessons.

For example, Hillary, our youngest daughter, was just 7 when she assumed the bow seat with me in the stern for a five-day spring break voyage on the Green River in Canyonlands National Park, Utah. Meredith and oldest daughter, Brook, were in the other canoe.

Hillary was content to lily-dip with her paddle most of the trip until a violent thunderstorm came from nowhere over the towering canyon rim and smacked us with sheets of rain, thunder and 40 mph gusts.

“Paddle hard, Hillary,” I yelled over the roar of wind. “Daddy needs your help.”

Not only did she hold her own in the bow, she also buoyed our spirits as we weathered the storm shivering and clinging to roots along a slick vertical rock wall. With her head tilted facing her lap, water streamed off the hood of her rain jacket like a waterfall. But her spirits were not dampened as she sang songs to brighten the dark moment.

We all joined in, laughing and joking and unwittingly confirming her instincts in group crisis management.

I wasn’t surprised that Hillary worked in college as a sea-kayaking leader in the San Juan Islands. But did she know enough about tide charts, hypothermia and rescue? I’ve shivered thinking about it.

She told me about taking her groups foraging to make meals of seaweed and other wild edibles and I wondered if I’d fully explained the dangers of eating poisonous plants. Should I remind her the ancient Greeks used water hemlock for executions, that the plant’s potent toxin, coniine, killed Socrates?

Should I be sleepless or proud that my daughter knows how to prepare, eat and enjoy stinging nettles?

Similarly, oldest daughter Brook wasted no time as a first-year teacher getting involved with managing the high school’s hiking club. Soon she was leading groups of teens on backpacking trips through blistering heat in some of the most rugged areas of the Grand Canyon.

I knew I’d emphasized the importance of hydration many times. But should I have invested more effort on the consequences? Did I come right out and warn her that a person can die from dehydration?

We celebrated the New Year holiday for many years by skiing 7 miles into an unplumbed, wood-heated backcountry hut in the Methow Valley. Yet I trembled when Hillary bought a used Randonee ski package, especially when she announced she was headed to the top of Mount Baker.

Have I emphasized the dangers of avalanches and glacier travel over snow-veiled crevasses? Should I tell her that I backed away from my overexposure to those hazards after she was born?

Brook left North America for a few years to teach Spanish in the United Arab Emirates, where she jumped at the chance to go camel camping.

Whoa. This was a new twist in the pride and anxiety that comes with being a father who’s infected his offspring with a love for the great outdoors.

I don’t know much about living in a desert, so how could she?

“Just don’t break any laws,” I said, mustering the only advice I could think of. “The police might chop off your hand.”

She rolled her eyes, searching for an escape in the depths of her cranium as I began planning a way to share the burden of worrying.

This sense of responsibility extends to all my friends and readers who have followed my adventure writing for five decades. I’ve become “the old man” my father was to me.

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