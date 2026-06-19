This day in history: Ronald Reagan addressed GOP convention in Spokane. Belgian police dog fled Davenport Hotel
From 1976: Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan arrived in Spokane “amid tight security” to deliver a speech at the Washington State Republican Convention in Spokane.
“Big governments make small people,” said Reagan, in front of hundreds of cheering supporters. “What we need today is big people making government small.”
Reagan took aim at his rival, incumbent President Gerald Ford, by claiming that Ford’s 26 years in Congress made him feel the answers to the nation’s problems were in the legislative branch.
“I don’t share that faith,” Reagan said. “I don’t believe Washington is the answer. I believe Washington is the problem.”
Reagan had a boisterous reception, since about 60% of the delegates were pledged to him.
Meanwhile, the convention so far had been marked by discord which threatened to “tear the convention apart.” Ford delegates threatened to walk out because of rulings by the convention chair. At one point, a brief scuffle broke out on the floor.
From 1926: Cap, a thoroughbred Belgian police dog, caused quite a commotion at the Davenport Hotel.
G.M. Warne, a British Columbia mining man, arrived at the hotel with Cap on a leash. After some discussion, “it was decided that Cap should lodge in the storage room, a perfectly good room and one that would please most dogs,” said The Spokesman-Review.
It apparently did not please Cap.
Cap “began to cut capers” in the corridor and slipped his leash. Cap “paid no heed to the different dog calls that porters used.”
Cap “raced down the corridor and out the Lincoln Street door,” and was “last seen headed south on Lincoln and disappeared in the street traffic.”
Cap was apparently still at large as of press time.