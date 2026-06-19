US soccer wins Seattle World Cup match, advancing to knockout round

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – For decades, the United States was the minnow. Arguably the most powerful sporting country in the world was – not always, but often – feckless and passive on the soccer pitch.

Rather than taking the game to others, the U.S. accepted its place. We could be great at everything else, but soccer was still where the world dominated us.

But the first two matches of this FIFA Men’s World Cup have felt and looked different, and with it have come results that have never been seen from the Americans. Dominant. Swarming. Aggressive. And impressive.

The latest came Friday when Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) took the global spotlight. A sun-splashed afternoon became another American soccer celebration after the U.S. toppled Australia 2-0.

“For me growing up, history is always the winners are remembered,” U.S. striker Folarin Balogun said. “I’m aware the country is supporting us and the country is proud of us in each game. We are doing things but I’m just focused on the prize.”

The win clinched the U.S. a spot in the knockout rounds of the tournament and for the first time after just two matches. The future for the U.S. in the World Cup has always gone down to the third game. Not this time around.

The U.S. also clinched Group D later Friday night when Paraguay beat Turkey 1-0. Turkey was eliminated from reaching the knockout round ahead of its game against the U.S. on Thursday.

“I think we need to keep believing and approach every single day (like) we were approaching from day one, knowing that we need to work really hard but at the same time enjoying our time together, building our journey every day until the next game,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

For the second straight match, the U.S. was on the attack from the outset and was rewarded with an early goal. Balogun’s cross intended for Ricardo Pepi instead found the foot of Australian defender Cameron Burgess for an own goal in the 11th minute. With it, the U.S. became the first team in World Cup history to benefit from an own goal in consecutive matches.

Home cooking? Sure. But it also speaks to the pressure the U.S. has put upon Paraguay and now Australia.

The lead grew to 2-0 just before halftime when Alex Freeman headed home a deflected shot off the foot of Sergiño Dest at the top of the penalty area. The goal was originally ruled out for offside, but video review showed Freeman onside when Dest took his shot.

“We needed to stay in the game better than what we did in the first half,” Australia coach Tony Popovic said. “You’ve got to give them credit as well. There is a reason why they are so good.”

The American reserves rushed off the bench to celebrate with Freeman in the corner of the north end of the stadium, looking just like a bunch of Seahawks rushing off the sideline to celebrate a touchdown during last season’s Super Bowl run.

“It made me very emotional in the moment,” Freeman said.

The second half lacked a final scoring punch from the Americans, but it was a workmanlike effort for the U.S. They were tested in moments by Australia but never broke.

The Americans have never scored more than seven goals in any World Cup appearance but have already scored six in two matches. They controlled possession for a second straight game, doubled the Australians in attempts at goal and kept goalkeeper Matt Freese from being tested.

And the U.S. managed to pick up a second victory in this tournament with its best player, Christian Pulisic, watching as a spectator. Pulisic was held out due to a calf injury that was aggravated in last Friday’s win over Paraguay. If things break in favor of the U.S., Pulisic might not be needed again until the round of 32.

“We know how vital Christian is to the team and how much he can contribute in the game,” Freeman said. “(But) we have Ricardo Pepi, who came in and did an amazing game. I think that just shows how (deep) our roster is, how any good players we have on the field whenever they get a chance.”

The U.S. has won at the World Cup before. But not like this. Not with this level of control and dominance. The Americans are capturing attention beyond what was expected to come from the tournament and are continuing to ask the question of just how far they could go.

Maybe the U.S. getting to the round of 16 and another trip thru Seattle isn’t far-fetched. That should be the expectation at this point.

And, to be fair, they enjoy playing here. The U.S. improved to 7-0-0 all-time in matches played at Lumen Field or Seattle Stadium or whatever name it is at the time. The U.S. was serenaded by versions of “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Country Roads” from many of the 66,925 in attendance as they walked off the field victorious.

“After the game I was emotional. … The fans were amazing. The warm reception in the way that they support us and in the way they celebrate the victory, they make it feel very emotional and the players they were very emotional, too,” Pochettino said. “I think it was an amazing and perfect connection between the energy from the stands and the team.”

The result was befitting the day that was a celebration of all things about the sport in this soccer city. U.S. national team jerseys of all types – men’s, women’s, official and knockoff – filled the streets before the first coffees could be ordered or the first pints were tapped. Australian fans decked out in the green and gold joined in the party with inflatable kangaroos and koala costumes along for the ride.

The city was alive and ready for the day. And they were rewarded with the performance by the home team and perhaps the chance to see the U.S. back here in a few weeks in a match with far more at stake.

“For the U.S. fans I’m just so happy they were able to come out and be able to have that kind of atmosphere,” Freeman said.