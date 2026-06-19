WSU national champion Rosemary Longisa transfers to Iowa State

From staff reports

Less than a week after winning a national title in a Washington State uniform, Rosemary Longisa has joined a new program.

The reigning NCAA champ in the 1,500-meter outdoor race, Longisa signed with Iowa State on Wednesday, the Cyclones program announced.

Longisa is following coach Laura Harmon, who was announced Wednesday as Iowa State’s new cross country head coach and assistant track coach after spending the last four seasons in a similar role at WSU.

Longisa, a sophomore from Kenya, was the national runner-up in the mile at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this year, then set the top time among all women’s runners in the country in the outdoor 1,500 this spring – and the second-fastest time in the event in NCAA women’s history – before winning the national championship in the race Saturday at the NCAA finals in Eugene.