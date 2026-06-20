A Grip on Sports: A couple of narratives melted away Friday under the Seattle sun as the city and the region’s soccer fans got in the last laugh

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is a Far Side cartoon on my desk. One of those little square pieces of Gary Larson’s Palouse-honed genius, fresh from my yearly desk calendar. I plucked it on Valentine’s Day and it has set next to my computer ever since. Why bring it up today? It made me think of soccer and Seattle.

•••••••

For some reason, a lot of this country sees our state’s largest city as a monster. Another example of the failed policies of urban communities controlled by the wrong people. It is dismissed as just another example why a certain political spectrum doesn’t understand what’s important. You know, things like safe, well-paved streets.

A corresponding group feels the same way about the world’s most popular sport, soccer. It’s not for them, or for this country’s sporting culture, so it is dismissed as just another example why the rest of the globe doesn’t understand what’s important. You know, things like using your hands.

Which brings us back to Larson’s 46-year-old cartoon. It shows a lab, a trope the cartoonist used often. But the dominating image is a couch. On one side sits a Frankenstein-like monster, obviously upset about something. As far away as possible on the other is his bride, also visibly unhappy. In between? A dorky-looking scientist, another common Larson character. His mouth is open as if he’s speaking. The caption: “Hey, c’mon now! … You two were made for each other!”

Cue the rim shot. And the chuckle.

And that’s what I received yesterday. A chuckle.

From the rest of the world discovering once again the under-the-radar gifts this part of the globe presents every day. And some many American sports fans’ once-every-four-years appreciation of a sporting event, and a sport, that captivates billions and billions 24/7/365.

Seattle showed out Friday. As that side of the state often does in the spring. And the region’s soccer fans showed up. As they do more often than most casual observers appreciate.

The crowds in the stadium? In the city core? They were part of a Sounders-like experience. On steroids, for sure, but it’s the red, white and blue’s team, so that was to be expected.

Contemplating it, I thought of how Cougars and Huskies and Eagles and Wildcats come together on fall Sundays to root for the Seahawks. Less than 24 hours earlier they might have hated each other. Tossed barbs and barbecue tongs at each other. But put a 12 jersey on them and they seem like one big family.

I don’t think I’ll ever be able to run down how many of the 66,925 in Lumen Field yesterday, or the hundreds of thousands outside, were Timbers fans. Or fans of UW or WSU or the Velocity or just of their local high school’s soccer team. Demographic data doesn’t run that deep.

But there they were Saturday, all dressed up in their three colors and rooting for the home team. Long and loud. Beast-quake loud.

The sport may not be one of the country’s beauties, but on this day it was all gussied up and ready for its big date. And Seattle played the perfect gentleman.

It showed soccer fans from Timbuktu to Tucumcari, from Milwaukee to Melbourne, the game is appreciated and beloved, at least by a segment of America’s sports fans. And can be celebrated in a way the rest of the world can, and should, respect.

It didn’t hurt, of course, that the U.S. team that took the grass – yes, the real stuff in an NFL stadium – played like a monster. Didn’t back down when the Australians tried to morph the match, which finished 2-0 in the U.S.’s favor, into Australian Rules Football. Ripped the façade off and exposed the game’s physical underbelly.

No problem. U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who grew up in Argentina the country, not Argentine, the township in Michigan, gets it. He told his charges before the tournament began, and we’re paraphrasing here, “We’re American. We don’t take crud from anyone.”

And the Northwest doesn’t need to take crud from anyone either. About our world views. About our sporting teams. Heck, not even about the problems Seattle faces. Nor how, despite them, the metropolis has a lot more to offer than just fish flying around a public market. That the region isn’t just Seattle but a diverse polyglot of ecosystems, population centers and sporting interests.

Soccer may not be the beautiful game it is rhapsodized about. And Seattle isn’t a perfect community. But they have been made for each for decades.

Even if Tacoma-born Gary Larson was the only one who knew it back in 1980. Maybe only subconsciously, but his cartoon seems like a perfect metaphor.

You know, with what I could find on the interweb this morning, Larson lives in the Seattle area these days. Which allowed me to imagine a scenario. Larson, an ancient WSU T-shirt under his USA gear, trekking up to Lumen’s 300 level. Finding his seat. Next to him? Some stranger-turned-friend who spent four years at UW during the ‘60s living in the Delta Gamma house. Both of them united by one thing. Rooting for the U.S.

As if they were made for each other.

•••

WSU: This is the world we college sports fans populate nowadays. Less than a week after Rosemary Longisa won the NCAA’s 1,500-meter title in Eugene, she has transferred from Washington State to Iowa State. The Cyclones hired here former Cougar distances coach. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner’s column is in the S-R today. It covers the big week just past in college athletics. … John Canzano has a column that explains how he picks his writing subjects. … Wilner also passes along the West Coast football recruiting update in the Mercury News. … Speaking of recruiting, it never stops. Not at Oregon State. … Nor at Oregon, which has spread its wings some. … Nor Washington. … Colorado is recruiting well too but that existed even before Deion Sanders stepped on campus. … Could Arizona lose its athletic director to Wisconsin? … In baseball news, Oregon State’s former pitching coach has now taken two Beavers to Florida with him. A former USC pitcher might fill the gap. … In basketball news, Washington added an assistant coach to its men’s staff.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the Idaho State women’s basketball program added a French player to its roster. … The Bengals’ softball program is bracing for the loss of many players to Boise State. … Northern Arizona’s men added another player to a large transfer class.

Track and field: John Blanchette has another preview story for today’s Iron Wood Classic in Rathdrum. This one centers round Jordan Geist, who has burst onto the world shot scene this spring. … Winston Schroder’s first U20 national championship decathlon didn’t go well the second day. Schroder, who competes for Valley Flash TC, was unable to finish.

Indians: Vancouver turned on the power of its own again Friday night and raced away from the host Indians, winning 12-5 at Avista.

Mariners: The piggyback plan? It fell apart in a 6-2 loss Friday night and cost the M’s any chance they had to defeat Boston at T-Mobile. Bryce Miller threw 66 pitches in five innings, of which 65 were really good. He left trailing 1-0 thanks to a Caleb Durbin home run. Then Luis Castillo happened. He gave up four runs in the seventh and most of the 45,775 in attendance headed for home. … A couple roster moves happened yesterday.

Golf: Wyndham Clark has won a U.S. Open before. He’s leading by four strokes after two days at Shinnecock Hills. … The LIV golfers did not have their best couple days in New York. Or the best Friday. … The course has been tough. But it probably will be tougher still this weekend.

World Cup: Of course we have stories to link, even if we decided to pass on them above. We start in Spokane with Mitchell Roland’s piece from Riverfront Park, where 5,000 or so gathered for a community watch party. … In the S-R there is Tim Booth’s Times story on the match itself. And another, from The Athletic, explaining how it happened despite Christian Pulisic’s absence. … Former Times’ columnist Jerry Brewer, now with The Athletic as well, writes about how the city showed its colors Friday. … Elsewhere, rooting for the U.S. brought a lot of folks together yesterday. … The team has a shot at playing in Seattle again. One knockout round win will do it. … The best World Cup stadium experiences? Well, Lumen is No. 1 in this rating, though tied with Atlanta’s indoor one. … U.S. team members are finally figuring out why the Sounders are the MLS team for which they should be playing. … There are a bunch of successful scenarios available for the U.S. after the win.

•••

• There is something on the calendar for tomorrow. For the life of me I can’t remember what it is. All I know is I need a new wheelbarrow. A lighter, smaller one to fit my less robust muscular makeup I’ve been honing for the past couple decades. Think anyone will get the hint? Until later …