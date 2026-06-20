A key Team USA World Cup goal spiked seismic activity in Seattle

Angela Lim Seattle Times

Almost 67,000 soccer fans shook Seattle Stadium with electrifying screams, claps and jumps during the FIFA Men’s World Cup match between the U.S. and Australia on Friday – and they were strong enough to trigger seismic activity readings.

The rumbling peaked after U.S. defender Alex Freeman scored Team USA’s second goal against Australia, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Fans waited with bated breath when Freeman was initially ruled offside, then erupted in celebration following a replay check that counted the goal.

“The crowd was similarly enthusiastic for the first and second goal – and extra enthusiastic when they were relieved it wasn’t offside,” said PNSN manager Renate Hartog.

The shaking spurred by the USA-Australia game’s sellout crowd almost doubled that of goals scored at the Belgium-Egypt match in Seattle on Monday, Hartog said. The rumbles were comparable to a small earthquake miles away from Seattle or a truck driving by, Hartog said.

In soccer matches, it really is the goals that make people jump up and down and create seismic energy,” said Hartog, who added that fans in the stands reported feeling the stadium shake.

PNSN has seven strong-motion seismometers around Seattle Stadium, aka Lumen Field – on the ground floor tunnel, the four corners of the stadium’s 300 level and above the Hawks Nest – measuring activity during the city’s six World Cup matches. The seismometers record the “structural shaking created by tens of thousands of fans jumping and cheering in unison,” according to the organization’s blog post about the experiment. PNSN will add commentary for each match on its website, and already included annotations on the key moments from Friday’s game in its waveforms.

The rumbling generated after Team USA’s final goal tied for the seventh-most seismic activity recorded at the stadium – measuring up with Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor’s iconic 90-yard interception return in a 2015 playoff game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Zoe Krauss, a postdoctoral researcher with PNSN. Amplitudes are measured on the KDK station, the longest-running station that also recorded the Beast Quake in 2011.