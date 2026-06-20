At least 12 wounded in mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side

Deanese Williams-Harris and Robert McCoppin Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — At least 12 people were wounded Friday night when two gunmen opened fire from an SUV into a large crowd gathered on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a call of someone shot in the 200 block of West 95th Street and discovered a red SUV had pulled alongside a large crowd. Two occupants had opened fire before fleeing the scene, police said.

At least 12 victims were wounded, including a 26-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at UChicago Medicine.

The other injured people who went to various area hospitals for treatment were all listed in good condition after suffering gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the mass shooting, and no one was in custody.

Answering questions from reporters Saturday at an unrelated protest in Federal Plaza, Mayor Brandon Johnson called the shooting “heartbreaking.”

“Last night was another reminder of how much work we still have to do to (protect) the lives that have been impacted by gun violence,” Johnson said.

“We’re not going to tolerate these senseless acts of violence,” he added, “and we’re going to continue to ensure that we make the critical adjustments to not just hold people accountable, but to make sure that we’re preventing these violent acts from ever occurring.”