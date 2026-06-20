Gonzaga signs French guard Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa to financial aid agreement

Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa has signed a financial aid agreement with Gonzaga just six days after announcing a commitment to Mark Few’s program.

The French guard officially becomes the third member of Gonzaga’s freshman class, joining four-star wing Luca Foster and four-star center Sam Funches.

Having signed with with Gonzaga, Ekanga-Ehawa is now cleared to join his new teammates in Spokane for summer workouts in the upcoming days or weeks. Most GU players arrived early last week for practices and will remain on campus through July before another short break.

A rising French prospect, Ekanga-Ehawa is labeled a shooting guard and will give the Zags another depth piece in the backcourt behind returning point guard Mario Saint-Supery and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell, who’s expected to compete for the starting shooting guard role.

The 18-year-old Ekanga-Ehawa most recently played for JL Bourg, appearing 21 times for the club’s U-21 team and twice for the senior team competing in France’s top pro division.

Ekanga-Ehawa, who was brought up through JL Bourg’s youth academy, averaged 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals this past season while shooting 50.2% from the field, 30.6% from the 3-point line and 69.2% from the free throw line.

He also made seven appearances last year for Chorale Roanne, a club competing in France’s second division.

Ekanga-Ehawa becomes the first French player to sign with Gonzaga since Joel Ayayi in 2017. Ayayi spent one season playing for JL Bourg in 2024-25 while Ekanga-Ehawa was competing for the club’s U-21 team.

The incoming guard becomes the seventh France native to sign with Gonzaga since 2001, joining Ayayi, Killian Tillie, Guy Landry Eli, Mathis Keita, Mamery Diallo and Ronny Turiaf.