Jack O’Dowd delivers two-run walk-off homer, Spokane Indians down Vancouver in 10 innings 9-8 | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians 1B Jack O'Dowd watches his three-run home run reach the parking lot part the right field seating area in the fifth inning against the Vancouver Canadians on June 20, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

Jack O’Dowd hit two home runs, including the walk-off winner in the 10th inning, and the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 9-8 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

The Indians trailed by one entering the bottom of the ninth. Jacob Hinderleider singled against C’s reliever Jay Schueler. Kelvin Hidalgo pinch-hit and sacrificed, moving Hinderleider to second. Tevin Tucker struck out, but Hinderleider hustled to third on a wild pitch.

Max Belyeu was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, bringing up Roynier Hernandez, who lined a single up the middle to tie it.

With two down in the top of the 10th, Vancouver catcher Jacob Sharp lined a single into the left field corner to plate the automatic runner from second to put the C’s up 8-7.

In the bottom half, Schueler uncorked a wild pitch to allow the Indians automatic runner to move up to third. It wouldn’t matter, as O’Dowd launched his second homer of the game, and ninth of the season, to walk it off.

The Indians (1-1 second half), who won the first two games of the series, snapped a short two-game losing streak.

The C’s jumped on top in the third inning. Maddox Latta led off with a double and went to third on a flyout. That brought up No. 9 hitter JR Freethy, who battled Indians starter Everett Catlett for 11 pitches before lining a homer over the tall wall in left center for his fifth of the season and a 2-0 lead.

Tucker got one of those runs back in the bottom half with a solo home run, his first of the season.

Vancouver (1-1) added a run in the fourth on Tucker Toman’s double and an RBI single by Peyton Williams to make it 3-1.

The Indians rallied in the bottom half for a pair of runs. Ethan Hedges led off the inning with his sixth home run of the season. O’Dowd drew a walk, went to third on a single by Tommy Hopfe and scored on a ground out to even it up.

But Vancouver retook the lead in the fifth on a solo homer by Alexis Hernandez, his ninth of the campaign.

That lead didn’t last long. With two down in the bottom half, Hernandez and Hedges hit back-to-back singles, then Vancouver’s pitching came out to talk with starter Gilberto Batista. Whatever he said didn’t stick, as O’Dowd crushed a 2-2 pitch into the parking lot beyond the right field seating areas for his eighth High-A homer since his promotion on May 20.

O’Dowd (3-for-4) is hitting .372 in 26 games with Spokane this season.

⚡️ Lightning strikes again! Jack O’Dowd rips a three-run rocket to give the Indians a 6-4 lead. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/p3FbRjDBYh — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) June 21, 2026

The first three batters of the sixth reached against Indians reliever Hunter Mann, then Latta’s hard-hit grounder deflected off O’Dowd’s backhanded attempt at first and into short center and two runs scored. Alex Stone followed with a single to load the bases, but Mann got Sam Shaw to roll into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play to keep it tied 6-6.

Toman, the reigning NWL player of the week, broke the tie in the seventh with a solo homer, his ninth of the season. He finished 4-for-5 with three runs.

Catlett went five full and allowed four runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. He threw 91 pitches, 52 for strikes.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.