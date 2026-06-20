L.A. declares state of emergency as Boyle Heights fire continues spewing smoke across region

Laurence Darmiento and Hayley Smith Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — L.A. city officials on Saturday declared a local emergency as firefighters continue to battle a stubborn warehouse fire in Boyle Heights that has sent plumes of irritating smoke across the region.

“While the [Los Angeles Fire Department] continues making progress, this is a major, multi-jurisdictional incident,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “I’m issuing an emergency declaration to ensure the city has the resources it needs as this operation continues and to keep the community safe.”

The declaration activates the city’s emergency response structure, directs departments to assess damages and costs, and requests state assistance to support firefighting, cleanup, environmental monitoring and community recovery efforts.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jamie Moore described the blaze that broke out Wednesday as a “very unique fire, a very unique challenge for the Los Angeles Fire Department, for the city of Los Angeles, but also for the County of Los Angeles,” at a Saturday morning news conference.

The 500,000-square-foot commercial building at 1400 S. Los Palos St. stores 85 million pounds of frozen food “like a giant cooler,” he said. The corrugated steel walls are filled with dense foam that is burning slowly and emitting gases despite ongoing water drops from helicopters.

The building is also topped with solar panels that have caught fire.

Moore cautioned people with lung issues or smoke sensitivity to avoid outdoor activities, but said crews have mitigated hazardous materials at the site, including ammonia. However, officials remain concerned about biohazards potentially posed by spoiled food, including bread, poultry, pork and beef.

“Imagine the food inside your refrigerator with no power, no refrigerant, starting to rot, and then opening up your refrigerator door, that’s about where we are now,” Moore said. “So, once we get this fire put out, the challenge that we have before us is the removal of all that product.”

A shelter-in-place order for residents was lifted on Friday, but many across the region on social media reported smoke smells, haze and poor air quality in the San Gabriel Valley, Northeast Los Angeles, Glendale, Burbank, downtown Los Angeles and many other areas.

Some said the smoke was as bad, if not worse, as during the Eaton fire that burned in Altadena in January 2025.

The city opened a smoke respite shelter at Pecan Recreation Center at 145 S. Pecan St., while the county opened one in City Terrace Park at 1126 N. Hazard Ave.

Bass, who joined Moore and other local officials at two City Terrace Park news conferences, said she has reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom for additional support.

Lineage Logistics is the tenant-operator of the building. In a statement issued late Friday night, company officials said they believe the fire began while third-party contractors were testing the solar array on the roof.

“Lineage’s top priority is the health and safety of the community, and we are continuing to work closely with the Los Angeles Fire Department and other agencies to provide any assistance we can,” the statement said. “We are grateful to Los Angeles’ remarkable firefighters for their ongoing and brave efforts.”

The company said the facility is not used for the storage of hazardous materials, and that there have been no measurable ammonia concentrations recorded in the community since the fire started. Additionally, “Lineage has proactively taken additional steps to pump out the ammonia and transport it offsite, removing the possibility of ammonia posing a risk to the community.”

L.A. County health officer Muntu Davis said the main public health concern was smoke and fine particles that can cause irritation of the ear, nose, throat and lungs, as well as exacerbate heart and lung conditions.

Sensitive individuals were encouraged to wear well-fitting N95 and P100 masks, and to register for emergency notifications at alertla.org.

Will Barrett, assistant vice president for nationwide clean air policy with the American Lung Association, told The Times that it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what is in the smoke while crews are still working to contain the evolving health risk, but that the most important thing is to avoid exposure.

“Much like recent industrial and wildfire incidents, the makeup of the smoke can include toxic chemicals, fine particles and other serious risks to lung health depending on fire conditions and what is burned,” he said.

On its own, particle pollution can increase the risk of asthma attacks, heart attacks and other medical emergencies, and other chemicals in the air can cause both near- and long-term harms, he said.

Another concern is the possibility that there were lithium-ion batteries within the structure. Batteries are often used to store energy produced by solar panels, although officials could not immediately confirm whether that was the case in Boyle Heights. However, they said the building does house about 60 forklifts that run on lithium-ion batteries, although those are “currently unburned.”

Low-level toxic fumes measured on Thursday included hydrogen fluoride, a byproduct produced by burning lithium-ion batteries, LAFD spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz told The Times.

“It is likely that there were some involved at some point,” she said. “We just don’t have confirmation of where they were or what part of the building they were responsible for.”

The multiday effort has been full of challenges for firefighters with fiery flare-ups.

The fire initially grew into a huge inferno, creating a pillar of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. It then reached an ammonia line, triggering several small explosions and a dramatic image of flames shooting through the building’s roof as crews evacuated the area to avoid the fumes.

That caused officials to announce a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted, only to be reinstated on Thursday after a different section of the building caught fire. That new shelter-in-place order was lifted Friday just before 11:30 a.m.

The smoke from the fire also triggered a special particle pollution advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District. It was to remain in effect until 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

AQMD officials said they have dispatched air quality inspectors to the area and have been responding to public complaints. The district has also deployed stationary monitors at Eastman Avenue Elementary and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School to measure hourly particulate matter concentrations.

Additionally, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is deploying specialized monitors at various locations around the facility and in the community to measure volatile organic compounds and various other air toxins.

“Residents have lived through days of smoke, shelter-in-place orders, disruptions to daily life, and ongoing questions about what this means for their health and well-being,” Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents Boyle Heights, said during the afternoon news conference. She said she will continue pushing for resources and support for the community. “Boyle Heights deserves clear information, direct support, and full accountability throughout the response, cleanup and recovery process.”

Chief Deputy Jon O’Brien with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Saturday that deep pockets of smoldering fire remain buried under structural debris and solar panels.

“Our city firefighting brothers and sisters are executing a meticulous, deeply challenging operation to bring the fire under control,” he said.

Last month, Southland residents experienced an industrial incident involving an overheated storage tank of methyl methacrylate at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, triggering fears of an explosion or toxic release.

The event led to the evacuation of about 50,000 people.

The near-disaster was a reminder of Southern California’s long history of industrial development, and how close many such facilities are to homes and communities throughout the region.

Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, D-Los Angeles, who represents East L.A., pointed out during the news conference that East L.A. also experienced an oil spill last month.

It occurred when a crew laying fiber-optic cable ruptured a pipeline carrying crude oil from Kern County to the Port of Los Angeles, causing a hazardous-material incident, The Times reported.

“Communities like East L.A., like Boyle Heights, immigrant Latino communities — hardworking, everyday working-class people — bear the brunt of air pollution, of environmental hazards, of all these things that for some reason keep happening in the same neighborhoods,” she said.