Texas Tanner doubles up with discus, hammer wins at Iron Wood Classic

By John Blanchette For The Spokesman-Review

RATHDRUM, Idaho – He has a name straight out of a 1960s TV western, and at just 21 years old has the makings of being the new sheriff in the wild frontier of American track and field’s throwing arts.

But which throw? Discus or hammer?

Texas Tanner doesn’t have to decide yet, so he won’t.

“I’ve shown in my time in college that I can work two events pretty consistently and almost equally in terms of progression,” said the recent Air Force Academy graduate. “Later in life, I’ll probably choose one over the other, but as of right now I can do both.”

And so he did at Saturday’s Iron Wood Classic, opening the day with a win in the hammer (245 feet, 10 inches) and doubling back to set a meet record in the discus (217-2) in a field that included two Olympians and a world championships finalist.

Two wins in the same day is a first at Iron Wood, which in its short 11-year existence has featured 19 U.S. national teamers with Olympic or worlds experience – no one more decorated than Valarie Sion, who’s kind of the current sheriff in town.

And the two-time discus gold medalist didn’t come all the way from Austin, Texas, back to Iron Wood on Saturday to be upstaged by a relative kid. So after Tanner vacated the ring, Sion put a new name on the women’s record with a throw of 230-7.

There’s an asterisk to that distinction. Sion had the old record, too – in her birth name, which she changed three months ago after her marriage to her coach, Zeb Sion.

“My whole goal today was to try to make the facility record go from Valarie Allman to Valarie Sion,” she said with a laugh. “That was pretty cool.”

Considering three of the eight meet standards at Iron Wood were also American bests when set, this record-breaking business is no small thing – even when the record is one’s own.

But two victories might be bigger – at least as big as all Texas.

Wondering about that name?

“My parents met in Texas,” Tanner explained, for probably the zillionth time, “and my mom is from Texas. My dad was thinking of a cool name that’s unique. And he told me, ‘Who wouldn’t want to go to a party at Texas Tanner’s house?’ ”

Is that true? Are his parties turn-away affairs?

“I don’t throw many parties,” he said, “because I don’t have a house.”

Such are the limitations of service academy life, where dorm living is required. Another requirement: competition. Tanner has been in action in 15 of the 22 weekends – sometimes in more than one meet – since the indoor season began. That may be one reason his winning marks Saturday came in under his bests (258-9 hammer, 228-2 discus).

But those marks suggest Tanner’s potential and capacity for growth. Consider that in picking up the hammer as a freshman, he went from 138 feet in his first meet to 194 three weeks later. Currently, he’s second on the U.S. list in the discus and third in hammer, the leaders being a pair of 30-something American record holders, Sam Mattis and Rudy Winkler.

“It’s putting in the dedication and work,” Tanner insisted. “Almost every single day, especially in the offseason, I go lift and throw. It’s drive and determination to be good. If I didn’t put in that time, I wouldn’t be able to make those big jumps.”

His discus record Saturday came on his first throw – six inches better than Andrew Evans’ 2018 throw – and he was admittedly fortunate to have it hold up. Olympian Joseph Brown came within an inch at 217-1 in the fourth round, and Brian Williams had three throws between 215-6 and 216-2.

As expected, Sion wasn’t going to be pressed. Her 222-1 opener would have won by more than 10 feet, and she went an even 70 meters – 229-8 in Round 3. The winner came on attempt five – her husband shouting, “There you go!” when she added five inches to her Iron Wood mark from 2020.

“Seventy meters – once you’ve done it, it’s a bit addicting,” said Sion, who won gold at the delayed 2020 and 2024 Olympics, “but also a big mental barrier. I feel like I’ve been chasing it all year and hadn’t quite lined it up. To finally hear that ‘7-0’ – twice – was awesome.”

And she gave a big helping of the credit to the Iron Wood vibe.

“This place is so authentic,” she said. “That’s part of the recipe they’ve nailed. Coming here, you feel the magic of throwing. Some places recharge your batteries, and this is one of those places.”

Just how hard it is to get into the Iron Wood record book was driven home to Jordan Geist on Saturday.

The Arizona grad – who represents Iron Wood on the pro circuit – blasted his opener in the shot 72-53/4 and stretched that to 72-113/4 in the next round, just a quarter inch off his lifetime best.

But Peyton Otterdahl’s 2024 Ironwood record of 73-51/4 managed to hold up, the only disappointment of Geist’s day, which saw four throws measured beyond 72 feet.

“I was hoping to get the pro record to go with the high school one,” said Geist, who sent the 12-pound shot 74-41/2 as a prep thrower here in 2024. “But I’m hoping to get back here for more cracks at it in the future.”