The Motley Fool Take: Blue-chip Dividends

Andrews McMeel Syndication

Investors looking for stocks to boost their income should consider leading consumer-staples company Kimberly-Clark (Nasdaq: KMB), which has paid a dividend for 92 consecutive years and raised it for 54 consecutive years. The stock’s dividend yield has soared to 5% recently, driven in part by its falling stock price.

Sales growth and profit margins are under pressure due to factors such as the sell-off across the consumer staples sector, inflationary cost pressures due in part to high oil prices, weak consumer spending due to cost-of-living increases and uncertainty around Kimberly-Clark’s pending acquisition of Kenvue.

Yet unlike companies with high-yield stocks but falling earnings that must use debt to fund their payouts, Kimberly-Clark continues to generate plenty of operating cash flow to support its long-term capital spending plans, dividend and share repurchases.

Meanwhile, it expects profit margins to improve, with organic growth accelerating in the second half of 2026. Plus, the stock is inexpensive, recently trading at a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.2, well below its five-year average of 18.5.

Long-term investors who believe in the staying power of Kimberly-Clark’s brands (such as Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, Scott and Viva), as well as the brands it will get from Kenvue (like Neutrogena, Aveeno, Listerine, Band-Aid and Tylenol), are getting a great opportunity to scoop up shares of Kimberly-Clark on sale. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Kenvue.)

Ask the Fool

Q. I’m going to need a down payment for a new home in a few years. What should I invest in to grow my money quickly for that? – S.A., Akron, Ohio

A. There’s a tradeoff between risk and reward. Most investments dangling potentially amazing returns (for example, penny stocks) carry significant risks, while the “safest” investments (such as government bonds) tend to grow much more slowly.

It’s hard to beat the stock market if you’re looking for a solid long-term growth rate at a reasonable risk, but that’s only for money you won’t need for at least five, if not 10, years. That’s because a crash or correction could happen in the near-term, and your investments may need time to recover afterward. You don’t want your down payment fund’s value to shrink just before you need it.

For parking shorter-term money, consider investments such as certificates of deposit (CDs), short-term bonds or money market accounts to get a little growth while protecting your assets.

Q. How can a company’s earnings per share rise when its earnings don’t? – T.I., Seattle

A. It can happen if the share count has shrunk. Imagine Old MacDonald Farms (ticker: EIEIO), with 10 million shares outstanding and $50 million in net income. Its earnings per share (EPS) is $5. If it buys back 1 million shares (leaving 9 million) and then earns $50 million again in the next period, its EPS will increase to $5.56 ($50 million divided by 9 million).

Share buybacks can serve shareholders well, as they boost the value of remaining shares – but they shouldn’t be executed when the shares are overvalued. Paying too much to repurchase shares destroys value.

My dumbest investment

My most regrettable financial move was due to naivete: In my 20s, I thought I could predict commodity prices just from reading the news. Against my broker’s advice, I bought cattle and silver. I lost about two-thirds of my investment. I guess I had to prove to myself that commodities trading wasn’t a good place for a naive investor. Lesson learned. – T.H., San Jose, California

The Fool responds: You lost a lot, but as the North American Securities Administrators Association has noted, “Investors investing in commodities must be able to bear a total loss of their investment.”

Commodities can be extremely risky. They’re generally raw materials and basic goods such as oil, natural gas, precious metals, cotton, coffee, soybeans, wheat, corn and livestock. When you invest in commodities, you might be taking possession of the physical goods, or you might be investing in commodities futures contracts, agreeing to buy or sell certain amounts at a certain price at a certain time. You might also invest in commodity funds.

Commodities are notoriously volatile, subject to factors such as bad weather, inflation and global unrest. Most of us would do well to steer clear. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority warns: “Be cautious of claims that you can make large profits from trading futures. Although the high degree of leverage in futures can result in large and immediate gains, it can also result in large and immediate losses.”

Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com.