This day in history: Reagan had impressive showing at Spokane convention. Man claimed whale chasing ham plugged a leak

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane was the site of the Washington State Republican Convention, and challenger Ronald Reagan was the big winner.

Reagan won 38 delegates while incumbent President Gerald Ford won only seven.

That was, however, slightly better than Ford’s expectations. It was “one more national delegate than expected,” The Spokesman-Review said. The paper said a single delegate could actually “prove significant” at the national convention.

The mood at the state convention was bitter, and at one point “a dozen supporters of Ford and Gov. Daniel J. Evans walked out of the convention in protest after Reagan backers refused to allow Evans to be elected as an at-large national convention delegate.”

Did that one Ford delegate prove significant at the national convention? No, Ford would go on to win the nomination by a comfortable margin on the first ballot.

From 1926: A Spokesman-Review reporter ventured to Trent Avenue to listen to the tall tales of the “boxcar barons, lumberjacks, flunkies, farm hands and bums” congregated there.

One man, named only Whitey, spun the tallest tale of all.

A Spokesman-Review reporter ventured down to Trent Avenue to listen to the tall tales of the “boxcar barons, lumberjacks, flunkies, farm hands and bums” congregated there. The story ran on June 20, 1926.

“I was on a ship in China one time when she struck on a rock and stove in the bottom,” said Whitey. “Well, sir, we had a hole in the bottom as big as a tunnel and the captain yelled, ‘Man the lifeboats!’ ‘You wait a minute, captain,’ says I. ‘I’ll take charge of this ship.’ So I lowered a ham on a string into the hold – it was filling up with water – and dangled it through the hole in the bottom. Well, there was a big whale spotted that ham and he made a dive for it – not expecting no hole – and he jammed his head right through the hole and stuck there, blocking the leak.”

The reporter described Trent Avenue as “the ‘waterfront’ of an inland city … the chute through which men pour into town and the spigot through which they dribble out.”