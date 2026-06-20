This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Harvest Season,” Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

2. “Whistler: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “Light Wielder,” Rachel Schneider (Saturday)

5. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

6. “Rocket’s Red Glare: A Thriller,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

7. “Our Perfect Storm,” Carley Fortune (Berkley)

8. “Land: A Novel,” Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

9. “The Midnight Train: A Novel,” Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “Daughters of the Sun and Moon: A Novel,” Lisa See (Scribner)

Nonfiction

1. “Courage Can Save Us: Ten Extraordinary Americans and the Fight for Our Future,” Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)

2. “The Land and Its People: Essays,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

3. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

4. “A Screaming Life: Into the Superunknown with Soundgarden and Beyond,” Kim Thayil (Morrow)

5. “View from the East Wing: A Memoir,” Jill Biden (Gallery)

6. “The Courage to Commit: Embrace the Radical Power of Sticking with Something,” Shawn Johnson and Andrew East (Portfolio)

7. “All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Greatness,” Rachel Campos-Duffy (Harper Influence)

8. “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth,” Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

9. “Market Wizards: Interviews with Top Traders,” Jack D. Schwager (Harriman)

10. “The King Is Coming: It’s Time to Prepare for the Return of Christ,” John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)