A Grip on Sports: Yes it is Father’s Day and we fit the demographic in an ancient sort of way but our attention, as seems to be the case everywhere, is on other things

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Father’s Day? In the midst of the World Cup? Sorry, there is no time, or space, for a bunch of Father’s Day stories. That’s reserved for the 73rd piece about Christian Pulisic’s injury. Or another tome on Brazil’s magic. Or Germany’s efficient, if late-arriving, attack. Stories about a dad or two? If they have a Cup connection, fine. Otherwise, can someone give me 2,000 words on Eloy Room’s fifth and sixth saves last night? Please.

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• OK, that’s a dad joke. Of sorts. It’s supposed to be funny because it’s true. But it’s not funny. Or, thankfully in the S-R at least, not true.

There is a Father’s Day-themed story in the S-R’s sports section today. It’s about auto racing, Spokane’s Little family and the bonds between those subjects. Doug Pace wrote it. It fits the day.

It would seem mandatory in the city where the holiday was born, right? And is a lot better than the idea I had for today.

You see, over the almost 20 years I’ve been writing a column like this, I’ve covered just about every aspect of Father’s Day and sports I could think of. My own dad. How coaches serve that function. My son’s interactions on the fields and courts with their idiot father. Moms who take on the role. Your recollections of your dad and sports. And so on.

That left me with a conundrum today. I wanted to write about the holiday but was manically afraid of repeating myself, something I feel has been happening a lot these days.

That left me with a conundrum today. I wanted to write about the holiday but was manically afraid of repeating myself, something I feel has been happening a lot these days.

OK, another dad joke that probably fell flat. I’ll delete it before this is published. If I remember. Anyhow, I came up with a way to fit the two criteria any column with the title A Grip on Sports has to meet on this holiday: It will be about sports; and will include some mention of fathers.

How is this for thinking outside of that dust-covered cardboard box in the garage which I’m sure I’ll need someday? Equate all the chores I, and most dads, have around the house with their sports’ counterparts.

A good idea or what? Hey, I know it sucks. But all the good column ideas have been done ad nauseum. And you don’t need to get sick reading this morning. Or sicker than usual.

I thought of the simple ones, like groundskeeper, though I think my friend Steve once said it best when his kids were young.

“I’m not raising grass,” he muttered when someone pointed out flaws in his lawn. “I’m raising kids.”

The backyard grass doesn’t have to look like the infield at Avista. It just has to be soft enough to absorb falls. And smooth enough for infield practice.

Relief pitcher is another job I came up with. That seemed to be the role I had just about every day mid-career. The boys would wear out the starters – Kim and whomever had the assignment to teach them that year – and each night dad would step through the door to close the deal.

I am certain I blew a few leads over the years due to a lack of situational awareness but, hey, I was no Mariano Rivera. I was more like Bobby Ayala, if you get my drift.

Other jobs that popped into my head? Charlie Whitehurst’s clipboard, whoever the guy was that kept the Mariners’ “M.S. Relief” bullpen boat running back in the day, the west basket at the Martin Centre, the poor man’s Perry Hill and, on a good day, something akin to Milt and Josh in WSU’s equipment room.

Maybe someday, when the weather is awful and there is nothing else to write about, I’ll share stories that explain why such things popped into my head. If I can remember. And I’m not repeating myself.

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WSU: Idaho and the Cougars will be continue their long rivalry series in men’s basketball this year and the next. The Vandals will drive the nine miles or so for a game in Beasley on Nov. 27. The Cougs will cruise over to Moscow early in the 2027-28 season. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his weekly mailbag in the Mercury News. … I don’t have John Canzano’s address but if I did, I would sit down and write him a letter this week. Put a stamp on it – what are they these days, 30 cents? – and mail it to him. … Football recruiting never stops, even when the recruit is a preferred walk-on with baseball credentials, as just happened with Washington. … Oregon State has signed a trio of defensive backs the past two days. … … Colorado is playing Georgia Tech this season. … In basketball news, an incoming Oregon State men’s player made his transfer official. … Utah needs its top recruit to be as good as advertised. … In baseball news, the Beavers have hired a pitching coach.

Gonzaga: You want to know who may have been the nicest guy to ever play for the Zags? And possibly the most important? Here’s a hint. He grew up in Mead. He was a bounce-back transfer. And he is going into the Hooptown Hall of Fame this week. Give up? Dave Boling has you covered with this story on Jeff Brown. … The backcourt hole everyone was worried about? It’s no longer there. Filled by a French import, a longstanding Gonzaga tradition. Theo Lawson has this story on Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa making his enrollment at GU official. … Will he be in the lineup Nov. 7 for the probably home opener against New Mexico State? Maybe. The Aggies are headed to Spokane that night. Theo has more.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Northern Arizona seems poised to name its new athletic director.

Indians: A powerful shot from Jack O’Dowd in the bottom of the 10th lifted Spokane to a 9-8 win over visiting Vancouver on Saturday night. Dave Nichols has the game story.

Track and field: After writing two previews of the Iron Wood Classic, John Blanchette returns to the S-R with coverage of the event. And starts with the exploits of a double-winner with a name that seems perfect for a John Ford Western, Texas Tanner.

Velocity: Well, if you’re home winning streak is going to disappear, it might as well go via a rout against a great team. That’s what happened at ONE Spokane Stadium last night, with Spokane falling to first-place One Knoxville 4-0.

Mariners: Maybe in the M’s case it’s a good thing the city’s attention has been across the street. They turned in another lackluster performance Saturday, getting just two hits in a 5-1 loss to the awful Red Sox. This team needs a spark. … Could Kade Anderson be the guy to supply it? … Maybe an assistant coach? … You have questions? Here are some answers.

Storm: There are two headlines inches apart this morning on the Seattle Times’ website. The first concerned the team’s young backcourt duo and the buzz it is creating. The other was about a streak that is creating a buzz of a different kind. “Seattle Storm ties franchise record for 10th straight loss.” Thought the juxtaposition of the two were interesting. And that the word “for” should have been “with,” but maybe that’s just me.

World Cup: A local World Cup story? From Germany? That doesn’t seem to fit. But it does, as Dan Thompson has a missive while on vacation in the land of beer halls and sausages (yes, I’m hungry, and thirsty, this morning). … Is the U.S. really a title contender? Discuss among yourselves after reading this discussion among The Athletic staff. … Tim Booth’s story about the possible return of the U.S. team to Seattle we linked yesterday? It is on the S-R site today. … Some the sports’ blue bloods need to bounce back today. … The Dutch certainly did Saturday.

Golf: The real story of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills? Wyndham Clark, who played at Oregon, starts the final round today with a six-shot lead. Seems close to a lock to win his second title. The story that seems to be the focus of everyone? Scottie Scheffler will play with him in the last group this Father’s Day, not too long after the birth of his second child and on his 30th birthday. With a shot at the career Grand Slam. Cinderella story Mr. Spackler? No. But it could be fun. If Clark starts slowly. I’ll sit my butt down for the first few holes and see what happens. … If you are wondering why the USGA is playing at Shinnecock Hills again, with the seemingly lack of fan interest, this story explains it.

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• If you have come this far today, I probably should reward you with at least one job that dads do that equates to the sports world. How about playing a basket for your kids? When the boys were young and easily bored, we still wanted to attend the high school basketball games our friend Steve coached. In the years before screens the role of entertainer fell on me. To keep the young boys from running on the court – I’m looking at you Jack – something had to be done. My solution? Wadded up pieces of paper and basketball games behind the stands on the Cheney High stage. The basket? Me, of course, with my arms in a circle and my face serving at the backboard. And, yes, there was a no-dunking rule. … Speaking of dunking, this is my least favorite day of the year. The first day of summer. The solstice. From here until a few days before Christmas, it is all downhill, daylight-wise. Until later …